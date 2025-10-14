Priceless: Starmer Tries Weaseling Behind Podium, So Trump Dismisses Him Like a 4-Year-Old Who Drank Too Much Juice

Monday was a momentous, joyful day — after two years, finally, a ceasefire in the Middle East.

A somber one, yes — it marked a ceasefire that ended hostilities between Israel and Hamas that had claimed thousands of innocent lives (as well as quite a few not-so-innocent ones, mostly fighting under the aegis of the terror organization that has run the Gaza Strip for 19 years now). But it was a happy day, a day which saw peace for the good guys, looming justice for the bad guys, and a well-deserved comeuppance in a moment of brief levity for pusillanimous ones.

Looking at you, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer. As was everybody.

In 150 beautiful seconds, Great Britain’s insufferable, appeasement-minded prime minister squirmed like a stoat on a podium in Egypt as President Donald Trump went through the dignitaries present in alphabetical order — making sure the United Kingdom was the very last.

And, just as Starmer thought he was about to address the world — his chance finally come ’round at last — Trump got right back in front of the microphone and made sure he didn’t.

Childish? Not so much. The moment in question happened at a media briefing from Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, where — as The Wall Street Journal put it — he was leading “a summit meeting with other leaders aimed at spurring momentum for a broader postwar settlement.”

This broader settlement would involve making sure Hamas isn’t part of the Palestinian body politic before there’s any attempt at a two-state solution in the Middle East. This is news to Starmer, who effectively cast his lot with Hamas by saying there already was a second state, recognizing Palestine as a nation last month.

“In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East, we are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and a two-state solution,” he said in a statement, according to the BBC — although being sure to add that it was “not a reward for Hamas” and that the group could have “no future, no role in government, no role in security.”

Which is, you know, odd, since he’d officially recognized Palestine as a country while half of it was under de jure — if not entirely de facto, thanks to Israeli military intervention — Hamas control. As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put it (bluntly, correctly): “You are giving a huge reward to terrorism.” By showing disunity among the Western powers, furthermore, he was blatantly endangering the peace process.

Yet, terrorism — despite its “huge reward” from Sir Keir — officially gave up on Monday, with a ceasefire agreement that effectively handed whatever leverage Hamas might have over to an international governing body whose makeup is still to be negotiated. Given that Starmer decided to reward Hamas, however — presumably under the assumption no ceasefire would be reached — it’s unlikely he’s going to have much of a say in the process, if any at all.

But just in case you needed someone to make that clear, here’s Donald Trump introducing the countries present at the summit in alphabetical order. Little that Trump does on occasions like this is accidental, particularly since players on the geopolitical stage are typically introduced in order of importance — and by the time he got to Iraq and said that there was “so much oil there they don’t know what to do with it,” Starmer was squirming and looking off to the side. Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni couldn’t keep from cracking up.

And then he moved onto Meloni, calling her “beautiful.” As for Saudi Arabia: “This time we’ll get you the best seat. He always gets the best seat. He deserves the best seat.”

Starmer looked away and brushed at his nose and mouth, eyes darting toward the floor. Meloni, meanwhile, had a grin a mile wide, fully aware at what Trump was doing: treating Starmer like a 4-year-old who’s had too much juice and wants to run around the party like its his. The adults, meanwhile, make sure that he doesn’t sit at the adult table.

You’re halfway surprised Trump didn’t work in something like, “Greenland, you’re going to be our next state. You’re not even a country. But you’re a very big island, very important island. There has to be someone I’m forgetting here …”

As you can see when we finally get around to the juice-jumped Starmer and the United Kingdom, it’s clear he wants to take the mic. Yes, well, about that:

Trumps lists every single Country & leaving the UK until last – before snubbing Starmer who thinks he’s about to speak on the World Stage. It’s always custom to thank people in their order of significance. Trump knows exactly what he’s doing & deliberately humiliated Kier… pic.twitter.com/93rKiOtASK — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) October 13, 2025

Trump effectively blocked him out from the podium like a power forward getting in front of a point guard after a free throw gets shot. That’s how important he is.

And just to make it clear, a few minutes later, he said that the leaders assembled were “friends of mine, you great people. I have a couple I don’t like in particular, but I won’t tell you who. I have actually a few of whom I don’t like at all, but you will never find out who they are. Ah, maybe you will.”

Trump: I have known so many of you for so long. Your friends of mine, you great people. I have a couple I don’t like in particular but I won’t tell you who. I have a few actually I don’t like at all but you will never find out who they are. Maybe you will. pic.twitter.com/81cXvLugnu — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 13, 2025

Yeah, “maybe.” It is at this moment one finds it somewhat inconvenient that The Associated Press Stylebook — which The Western Journal mostly follows, save for its woker elements — does not allow for the use of laugh emojis in journalistic prose, because one doth wish to paste about twenty of them here.

This kind of pointed humiliation couldn’t have happened to a better person on a better day. A month after recognizing a murderous geopolitical Narnia as a nation-state because so much of Labour’s tenuous voter coalition in Merrie England is made up of far-left and/or Muslim voters and because he was betting there was no end in sight, there is an end, and he’s bargained so badly he’s at the bargaining table in name only. Nice going.

The prime minister made a tacit deal with terror, and terror gave up. Shouldn’t have gulped down so much of the juice of that poisoned tree so soon before the adults sat down to the table, Sir Keir.

