Priceless: Swalwell Joined Snapchat to Restore 'Faith' in 'Democracy,' Then Used It to Send Utterly Depraved Videos, Photos to Women - Accusations

There is a grim streak of irony running throughout the Eric Swalwell downfall story: a man who postured on social media as the defender of Democratic decency being undone by his indecent use of social media.

And, just as if the story needed to be more on the nose, it turns out that after Swalwell joined Snapchat to restore “faith” in our “democracy,” he ended up using it to hit on women and to send videos of him pleasuring himself on the app.

Monday’s CNN revelations marked the second long-form dissection in the second wave of Swalwell sexual misconduct revelations, these specifically dealing with his use of the app Snapchat and other forms of social media.

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