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California Rep. Eric Swalwell speaks during a forum at Skirball Cultural Center on Feb. 26, 2026 in Los Angeles.
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California Rep. Eric Swalwell speaks during a forum at Skirball Cultural Center on Feb. 26, 2026 in Los Angeles. (Ronaldo Bolaños - Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

Priceless: Swalwell Joined Snapchat to Restore 'Faith' in 'Democracy,' Then Used It to Send Utterly Depraved Videos, Photos to Women - Accusations

 By C. Douglas Golden  May 5, 2026 at 10:24am
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There is a grim streak of irony running throughout the Eric Swalwell downfall story: a man who postured on social media as the defender of Democratic decency being undone by his indecent use of social media.

And, just as if the story needed to be more on the nose, it turns out that after Swalwell joined Snapchat to restore “faith” in our “democracy,” he ended up using it to hit on women and to send videos of him pleasuring himself on the app.

Monday’s CNN revelations marked the second long-form dissection in the second wave of Swalwell sexual misconduct revelations, these specifically dealing with his use of the app Snapchat and other forms of social media.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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