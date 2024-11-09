Donald Trump Jr. shared a humorous letter on social media Wednesday, addressed to the McDonald’s Corporation and signed “Donald Trump.”

The satirical resignation letter, which Trump’s oldest son published to Instagram, was addressed to “Management at McDonald’s.”

“Please accept this letter as formal notice of my resignation from my position at McDonald’s, effective Monday, January 20, 2025,” Trump supposedly wrote.

The letter, which bore Trump’s signature, continued by thanking McDonald’s for the opportunities and the lessons learned.

“I want to thank for the opportunity to be part of such an iconic American brand,” the letter read. “The experience has been invaluable, and I am grateful for the skills I’ve developed, which I believe will serve me well in future endeavors.

“I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition during my remaining time here. Please let me know how I can assist in finding and training my replacement, or in any other capacity to help maintain the high standards of service at our location,” the letter said.

Trump’s resignation letter to McDonald’s. He had a good run. pic.twitter.com/eKSulVq8Mn — Hangry Human (@trax1833) November 7, 2024

It closed with Trump’s signature, followed by “45-47.”

“Thank you again for everything. I look forward to my next adventure, but I leave with fond memories of my time at McDonald’s,” it read.

The letter, of course, is a comical throwback to Trump’s McDonald’s visit in Pennsylvania, on Oct. 20.

Wearing a red tie and an apron, Trump served french fries and worked the drive-through in one of his funniest campaign moments.

Trump works fry cooker at McDonald’s as MAGA faithful line up to order pic.twitter.com/sW9vUk8imA — New York Post (@nypost) October 20, 2024

“I’ll tell you what. It’s a great franchise. It’s a great company … look at the crowd over there. Look at how happy everyone is. They’re happy because they want hope,” Trump told reporters.

“I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala,” he said.

Trump’s light-hearted visit to the Golden Arches was in response to Vice President Kamala Harris‘ claim that she worked at McDonald’s in 1983, the New York Post reported.

The Trump campaign has pointed out, however, that Harris’ 1987 resume made no mention of her ever having worked at McDonald’s.

