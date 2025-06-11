Share
Priceless Video: Alleged Rioter Lays Hands on Police Horse, So Female Cop with Biggest Baton We've Ever Seen Hammers Him

 By Samuel Short  June 11, 2025 at 6:30am
Many of the rioters in Los Angeles, California, are discovering that actions have consequences.

On Tuesday, a video was uploaded to the social media platform X, showing a group of police officers surround a protester, who decided to put his hands on a police horse.

More accurately, he decided to hit a horse one of the officers was riding in the face.

WARNING: The following video contains images that may be disturbing for some readers. 

The left has a long history of property destruction, hating police, and burning cities down for monumentally dumb causes, but hurting an animal?

Thankfully, a female police office rode into the frame, wielding an oversized baton and doling out a fitting punishment: She repeatedly hit the offender with her baton, beating him away from the animal.

Eventually, another officer used his horse to push the rioter out of the way.

Should assaulting a police animal be a felony?

While that was a fitting  punishment in the moment, the question now is: Should the man be charged with a felony?

There should be some legal repercussions.

Then again, every person perpetuating this disaster is worthy of legal punishment.

Democratic politicians have been unsurprisingly unhelpful, using the opportunity to blast President Donald Trump while left-wing media outlets largely portray the riots as “peaceful” as the city burns, officers are being assaulted, and property is being destroyed.

Riots started after Immigrations and Customers Enforcement conducted a series of raids on Friday to round up illegal immigrants.

The mob took to the streets, and Democrats, who seemingly view illegal aliens as a protected class, did nothing.

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is now taking every opportunity to place blame on the president and ICE. The criminals in the streets can’t possibly be responsible.

Somehow, this is Trump’s fault.

The Rapid Response 47 X account posted a video of Newsom blaming ICE’s work for “traumatizing our communities.”

Rapid Response 47 appropriately pointed out that ICE is working to apprehend some pretty awful people.

If there is a silver lining in this catastrophe, it is how much exposure Newsom’s incompetence is receiving.

He could not handle the L.A. wildfires; he cannot handle the L.A. riots.

Despite whatever Democratic leadership is going to tell you in 2028, Newsom cannot handle the presidency.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




