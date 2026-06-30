Priceless Video: ICE Guards Have to Protect Rioters from Female Employee Raging After They Hit Her Car

Anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement rioters continue to plague detention facilities, likely due to a lack of employment or absence of a greater purpose in life.

Over the weekend, the Delaney Hall Detention Center in Newark, New Jersey, saw the Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration & Immigrant Rights, and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary at their doorstep. NJ.com reported that the mobs gathered Sunday for all the usual reasons — ICE is bad, shut down the facility, President Donald Trump is bad.

Footage from that day began circulating social media platform X, with one altercation taking place between a detention center employee and rioters who tried to damage her car.

The woman honked the horn, and the rioters used their favorite tactic of standing in front of moving vehicles.

Chants of “f*** ICE” can clearly be heard.

“What the f*** do you think you’re doing?” a woman with a megaphone shouted at the driver.

The question seemed genuine, as this leftist agitator was likely confused at the sight of someone going to work.

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More shouting and profanity followed as rioters struck the car hood and windows. Just as the driver was about to cross the entry gate, she stopped and got out. She could be heard saying something to an agent about her windshield before approaching the crowd.

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive.

Delaney Hall rioters damage a woman’s vehicle on her way inside. Furious, she jumps out ready to go to blows with one of the female rioters. https://t.co/9hBPR5u6G8 pic.twitter.com/2Dm9rlALjO — Kim “Katie” USA (@KimKatieUSA) June 28, 2026

The woman was fearless. She did not check to see if agents had her back. She simply walked up to the group, and a scuffle ensued. A guard escorted her away as more agents came sprinting over to deal with the aftermath.

Everyone is tired of this.

These leftists isolate anyone with an ounce of sense who just wants to live their lives and go to work.

They aren’t the most discerning sort either.

At the same facility in May, activists cheered as two brown men left the facility. They were workers, but the crowd moronically thought they were illegals being set free.

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive.

🔥 LMAO! Two brown guys just walked out of ICE’s Newark facility, and leftists started CHEERING … only to find out they WORK THERE 🤣 “THEY WORK HERE, DUMBASSES!” Other facility staffers can be seen laughing at the rioters from behind the gate 😂😂 Clowns 🤡 Leftist racism!… pic.twitter.com/3HmyotTKl9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 26, 2026

Let’s address another point with these agitators and their constant riotous behavior — the assertion that President Donald Trump is supposedly a fascist.

A real fascist would not let this continue. This mob would have been mercilessly put down immediately.

Ironically, many of the left’s heroes — Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, and Vladimir Lenin — would have also immediately, brutally suppressed actions like this.

What fascist leader with every branch of the federal government favoring him would allow this?

It is a testament to Trump’s commitment to our constitution and a federalist system that what happened here was even possible.

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