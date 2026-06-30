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Protesters shout at ICE agents outside the Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center on June 7, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey.
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Protesters shout at ICE agents outside the Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center on June 7, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey. (Adam Gray / Getty Images)

Priceless Video: ICE Guards Have to Protect Rioters from Female Employee Raging After They Hit Her Car

 By Samuel Short  June 30, 2026 at 8:00am
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Anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement rioters continue to plague detention facilities, likely due to a lack of employment or absence of a greater purpose in life.

Over the weekend, the Delaney Hall Detention Center in Newark, New Jersey, saw the Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration & Immigrant Rights, and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary at their doorstep. NJ.com reported that the mobs gathered Sunday for all the usual reasons — ICE is bad, shut down the facility, President Donald Trump is bad.

Footage from that day began circulating social media platform X, with one altercation taking place between a detention center employee and rioters who tried to damage her car.

The woman honked the horn, and the rioters used their favorite tactic of standing in front of moving vehicles.

Chants of “f*** ICE” can clearly be heard.

“What the f*** do you think you’re doing?” a woman with a megaphone shouted at the driver.

The question seemed genuine, as this leftist agitator was likely confused at the sight of someone going to work.

Should local police be arresting these rioters?

More shouting and profanity followed as rioters struck the car hood and windows. Just as the driver was about to cross the entry gate, she stopped and got out. She could be heard saying something to an agent about her windshield before approaching the crowd.

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive.

The woman was fearless. She did not check to see if agents had her back. She simply walked up to the group, and a scuffle ensued. A guard escorted her away as more agents came sprinting over to deal with the aftermath.

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Everyone is tired of this.

These leftists isolate anyone with an ounce of sense who just wants to live their lives and go to work.

They aren’t the most discerning sort either.

At the same facility in May, activists cheered as two brown men left the facility. They were workers, but the crowd moronically thought they were illegals being set free.

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive. 

Let’s address another point with these agitators and their constant riotous behavior — the assertion that President Donald Trump is supposedly a fascist.

A real fascist would not let this continue. This mob would have been mercilessly put down immediately.

Ironically, many of the left’s heroes — Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, and Vladimir Lenin — would have also immediately, brutally suppressed actions like this.

What fascist leader with every branch of the federal government favoring him would allow this?

It is a testament to Trump’s commitment to our constitution and a federalist system that what happened here was even possible.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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