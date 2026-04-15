Priceless Video: Joe Biden Just Dragged a Black Man on Stage and Insisted He Looked Like Obama - Except He Didn't, Not Even a Little

For all of you Democrats currently wondering why America still doesn’t trust your party despite the usual unpopularity of the incumbent party approaching the midterms, particularly with a president on his second term, I’d like you to watch 30 seconds of a man who — until a debate performance forced all of you to reconsider reality — your party thought could be running the country until Jan. 20, 2029.

Former President Joe Biden was at Syracuse University on Tuesday for the unveiling of his portrait at his law school alma mater. Biden, 83, spoke to a crowd of “[m]ore than 500 people,” according to Syracuse.com, which is usually how you charitably describe attendance at a small-town high school volleyball game.

“Whatever my legacy may be, I hope it be said that I never stopped striving for the cause of democracy,” Biden told the audience, the report said. No word on whether he then read “Stop. Wait for applause” off the teleprompter after he made that remark.

Syracuse, he said, helped him understand the importance of the legal profession.

“I heard my parents’ words ringing in my ears. ‘Dignity, Joey, respect, fairness, equity, equality. That’s what America is all about,’” he said.

Joey then proved his dedication to dignity, respect, fairness, equity, and equality by calling a black man who looked nothing like Barack Obama up to the podium and insisting he looked like Barack Obama:

Biden pulls a black guy at Syracuse University up to the podium, says he reminds him of Barack Obama: “Doesn’t he look like Barack?” pic.twitter.com/qUxfer6TF1 — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) April 14, 2026

No, Syracuse University Board of Trustees chair Jeffrey Scruggs looks absolutely nothing like Barack, in fact.

“You all look the same to me” isn’t exactly the best thing to tell any minority in America — or really anywhere, for that matter. But then again, it proved one thing about Joe Biden: He may be a shadow of his former self, but that shadow is still all of the terrible qualities about him.

For instance, Joe doesn’t actually think all black people look alike. There are the ones that look like Barack Obama, and then there are the ones who aren’t “bright and clean and … nice looking.”

If you think I’m being unfair to Biden, I’m not. This was back when he was in compos mentis and on the campaign trail for the 2008 presidential nomination in 2007.

“I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man,” he said in an interview with the New York Observer.







So he knows how to tell those apart. Just ask Corn Pop:

Joe Biden tells his story of fighting off a gangster named “CORN POP” He Said CORN POP was a bad dude with a gang full of razors. GUESS WHAT! CORN POP is back Corn Pop tells his TRUTH pic.twitter.com/fSC1tazvkD — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) April 23, 2024

He also proved during that campaign how he knew how to tell the people who worked at convenience stores apart, too:

FLASHBACK to Biden in 2006: “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.”pic.twitter.com/KyNNCMvvAD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2024

And when he was given the deus ex machina of the vice presidency after failing horribly in the 2008 campaign, he knew how to pander to the black community that wasn’t “storybook, man” — tell them that if you elected Republicans, they were going to re-enslave you.

Joe Biden “We’re going to put you all back in chains” https://t.co/wWjStW4Rky pic.twitter.com/PQOQTDRCNS — Jon Q 🇺🇲🦅 (@BigJonQ) July 17, 2024

Now, of course, he’s just confusing the Syracuse University Board of Trustees chair with Barack Obama because, hey, y’all look alike, and I kept you out of chains, and where’s Jackie?

So, in other words, we’re left with the shadow of Biden’s personality — racism with the thinnest patina of liberalism haphazardly smeared over it, combined with uncomfortable moments at the podium — along with none of the cognition or energy, such as it may have existed at one point.

Again: Until that dumpster-fire debate, you thought this man was going to make it in the most exigent elected job in the free world for about three more years when he’s acting this way at a portrait-unveiling. That’s why the polls don’t show you guys kicking butt and taking names, as you should during a midterm year: We all remember how you wanted to prop this guy up until you couldn’t, then cold-storaged him so we’d forget.

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