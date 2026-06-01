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Law enforcement officers fend off anti-ICE protesters during a clash outside the Delaney Hall detention center on Saturday in Newark, N.J.
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Law enforcement officers fend off anti-ICE protesters during a clash outside the Delaney Hall detention center on Saturday in Newark, N.J. (Angelina Katsanis / AP)

Priceless Video: Living Wall of Riot Cops Opens, Pulls in Unsuspecting Anti-ICE Punk, Closes Like He Was Never There

 By Michael Schwarz  June 1, 2026 at 1:38pm
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Christians, of course, have a duty to love our enemies and to pray for their repentance.

Nonetheless, we cannot deny the satisfaction we feel when villains face justice.

In a brief clip posted late Sunday to the social media platform X, a curfew-defying protester sat brazenly on a curb with his back turned to a line of police in riot gear when, all of a sudden, the line parted, two arresting officers quickly seized the lawbreaker and dragged him away, at which point the police line closed again as quickly as it had opened.

The arrest occurred outside the Delaney Hall Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Newark, New Jersey. For the past week, protesters have gathered outside the facility, claiming inhumane treatment of migrant detainees.

To put it mildly, the American left has not exactly sent its best and brightest to this protest.

Should the authorities have opened up with non-stop pepper balls and tear gas grenades on everyone who refused to disperse?

In keeping with past protests, however, these leftists have made dangerous nuisances of themselves.

Last week, for instance, some of the miscreants decided to block traffic, not simply into and out of the detention facility but all along the street in front of it. In a viral video of one such incident, an exasperated truck driver exposed the miscreants as fools and cowards.

Thus, one cannot help smiling as the defiant protester disappears behind a wall of police. A good many X users, it seems, felt the same way.

Related:
Video: Panicking Anti-ICE 'Medic' Is Almost in Tears Begging Rioters to Leave as NJ State Police Roll in the Big Guns

Speaking of which, here is another video of an anti-ICE miscreant using a megaphone to scream at police and then getting hit with a non-lethal pellet for his trouble:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language and profanity that some readers might find offensive

Best of all, federal agents are getting some help in imposing order — even from Democrats.

On Saturday, Newark’s Democratic Mayor Ras Baraka issued a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. Then, on Sunday, Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey sent in the state police.

By now, of course, we all know the game. Leftist protesters want to create a crisis of legitimacy for the government by circulating viral videos of themselves as martyrs to ICE.

Instead, they have given us videos best enjoyed with popcorn, even by sincere Christians.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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