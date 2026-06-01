Priceless Video: Living Wall of Riot Cops Opens, Pulls in Unsuspecting Anti-ICE Punk, Closes Like He Was Never There

Christians, of course, have a duty to love our enemies and to pray for their repentance.

Nonetheless, we cannot deny the satisfaction we feel when villains face justice.

In a brief clip posted late Sunday to the social media platform X, a curfew-defying protester sat brazenly on a curb with his back turned to a line of police in riot gear when, all of a sudden, the line parted, two arresting officers quickly seized the lawbreaker and dragged him away, at which point the police line closed again as quickly as it had opened.

🚨 LMFAO!! This THUG has been RUNNING HIS MOUTH after violating NJ curfew outside ICE… …police just stormed up behind him and he was SWEPT AWAY in half a second 🤣 FAFO! 🔥 That was the fastest arrest I might’ve ever seen, they handled him like a twig 😭 pic.twitter.com/8Td0boOK9E — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 1, 2026

The arrest occurred outside the Delaney Hall Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Newark, New Jersey. For the past week, protesters have gathered outside the facility, claiming inhumane treatment of migrant detainees.

To put it mildly, the American left has not exactly sent its best and brightest to this protest.

Should the authorities have opened up with non-stop pepper balls and tear gas grenades on everyone who refused to disperse? Yes No

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In keeping with past protests, however, these leftists have made dangerous nuisances of themselves.

Last week, for instance, some of the miscreants decided to block traffic, not simply into and out of the detention facility but all along the street in front of it. In a viral video of one such incident, an exasperated truck driver exposed the miscreants as fools and cowards.

Thus, one cannot help smiling as the defiant protester disappears behind a wall of police. A good many X users, it seems, felt the same way.

I have watched this 20 times and it still hasn’t gotten old. Absolutely glorious. Arresting violent thugs is a beautiful thing. We should have seen hundreds of people being arrested all week long, glad to FINALLY see some arrests. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 1, 2026

All the main character syndrome in the world isn’t going to save these morons. Everyone here could watch this 24/7. PLEASE POST MORE RETARDS LIKE THIS GETTING NABBED! pic.twitter.com/FTWsmdQX3R — CrispyTots4U (@CrispyTots4U) June 1, 2026

This is epic!!!! Great work to the NJ Police Department! FYI, watch this on repeat; you won’t stop laughing!!! 🤣🤣😂😂 — Mdw (@Mdw37683404) June 1, 2026

Speaking of which, here is another video of an anti-ICE miscreant using a megaphone to scream at police and then getting hit with a non-lethal pellet for his trouble:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language and profanity that some readers might find offensive

This made my night. The loudmouth finally got hit by a less than lethal and starts screaming. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/y7xW3WFtIh — Kim “Katie” USA (@KimKatieUSA) May 31, 2026

Best of all, federal agents are getting some help in imposing order — even from Democrats.

On Saturday, Newark’s Democratic Mayor Ras Baraka issued a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. Then, on Sunday, Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey sent in the state police.

By now, of course, we all know the game. Leftist protesters want to create a crisis of legitimacy for the government by circulating viral videos of themselves as martyrs to ICE.

Instead, they have given us videos best enjoyed with popcorn, even by sincere Christians.

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