Share
Commentary
Farrah Abraham is seen before her segment on "Good Day New York" on Sept. 12, 2025, in New York City.
Commentary
Farrah Abraham is seen before her segment on "Good Day New York" on Sept. 12, 2025, in New York City. (Michael Simon / Getty Images)

Priceless Video: Reality Star Calls In to TMZ to Announce Her Run for Office, Left Baffled as Hosts Try Not to Laugh While Explaining She's 2 Years Early

 By Bryan Chai  January 17, 2026 at 4:30am
Share

A cynic might argue that the U.S. government is already chock-full of incompetent twits who can’t do the basic math to differentiate between a budget surplus and a budget deficit.

If those cynics are correct — and this writer thinks they’re more right than wrong — then former “16 and Pregnant” and “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham is a perfect fit for office.

Even if she’s two years too early for it.

Abraham became an overnight laughingstock when she boldly spoke to TMZ on Thursday to announce her candidacy for mayor of Austin, Texas.

There’s just one glaring problem: Austin’s mayor is Democrat Kirk Watson, who was elected in 2024.

Given that the mayoral term is four years and… well, surely you can do the math that Abraham was unable to.

It was beyond awkward when “TMZ Live” informed Abraham that the Austin mayoral race wouldn’t be until 2028 — not 2026, as she clearly thought it was.

You can watch the entire bit — and Abraham’s bumbling response — below:

Look, without piling onto her too much, this isn’t exactly a glowing endorsement for someone who, should she ever actually reach the position of mayor, would be presiding over real issues.

But what is worth pointing out about this PR debacle is that it proves a timeless fact true, yet again: Fame means nothing.

Related:
Bruce Springsteen Pauses Concert to Deliver Vulgar Anti-ICE Message

It is worth noting that, per Fox News, Abraham has rescinded her too-early mayoral bid and pivoted to running for city council.

But running a city or working on a city council isn’t a vibe check or a branding exercise. It means balancing budgets that actually have consequences, managing public safety, navigating infrastructure failures, and making decisions that affect people who don’t care how many social media followers you have.

When potholes don’t get filled or police response times spike, there’s no producer to step in and yell “cut.” Government, unlike reality TV, doesn’t offer a reunion episode where mistakes get laughed off or glossed over.

Yet the Abraham episode is informative because it exposes a broader rot in our political culture: the idea that visibility equals viability. We’ve spent years confusing celebrity with competence, assuming that name recognition can substitute for preparation, and treating elections like talent auditions rather than hiring processes.

Knowing when an election actually happens isn’t a trick question — it’s the bare freaking minimum. If that bar feels unfair, that’s not the bar’s fault.

The uncomfortable truth is that this country — and its cities — are dealing with problems that don’t leave room for unserious people.

Debt, crime, housing shortages, failing infrastructure, and basic governance aren’t things you learn how to address on the fly.

They require adults who’ve done the homework, understand the stakes, and respect elected positions enough to know when not to raise their hand.

Fame may very well get you on TMZ, but it shouldn’t get you anywhere near a ballot.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




White House Credits Mass Deportations for Tumbling Home and Gas Prices in Major Cities
Priceless Video: Reality Star Calls In to TMZ to Announce Her Run for Office, Left Baffled as Hosts Try Not to Laugh While Explaining She's 2 Years Early
Watch: Duck Hunters Get the Last Laugh as Screeching Woman Tries to Chase Them Away
Elderly Man Sues McDonald's, Says Staff Failed to Act Before Wife Was Killed by Vagrant in Unprovoked Drive-Thru Attack
Teen Barely Survives 260-Foot Fall While Hiking, Thanks to His High-Tech Headphones
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation