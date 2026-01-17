Priceless Video: Reality Star Calls In to TMZ to Announce Her Run for Office, Left Baffled as Hosts Try Not to Laugh While Explaining She's 2 Years Early

A cynic might argue that the U.S. government is already chock-full of incompetent twits who can’t do the basic math to differentiate between a budget surplus and a budget deficit.

If those cynics are correct — and this writer thinks they’re more right than wrong — then former “16 and Pregnant” and “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham is a perfect fit for office.

Even if she’s two years too early for it.

Abraham became an overnight laughingstock when she boldly spoke to TMZ on Thursday to announce her candidacy for mayor of Austin, Texas.

There’s just one glaring problem: Austin’s mayor is Democrat Kirk Watson, who was elected in 2024.

Given that the mayoral term is four years and… well, surely you can do the math that Abraham was unable to.

It was beyond awkward when “TMZ Live” informed Abraham that the Austin mayoral race wouldn’t be until 2028 — not 2026, as she clearly thought it was.

You can watch the entire bit — and Abraham’s bumbling response — below:

Farrah Abraham was a little too quick to announce that she’s jumping into the 2026 race for mayor of Austin, because when she came on TMZ Live she found out the race is in 2028. Catch the full interview here! pic.twitter.com/QQv2juvl5I — TMZ Live (@TMZLive) January 15, 2026

Look, without piling onto her too much, this isn’t exactly a glowing endorsement for someone who, should she ever actually reach the position of mayor, would be presiding over real issues.

But what is worth pointing out about this PR debacle is that it proves a timeless fact true, yet again: Fame means nothing.

It is worth noting that, per Fox News, Abraham has rescinded her too-early mayoral bid and pivoted to running for city council.

But running a city or working on a city council isn’t a vibe check or a branding exercise. It means balancing budgets that actually have consequences, managing public safety, navigating infrastructure failures, and making decisions that affect people who don’t care how many social media followers you have.

When potholes don’t get filled or police response times spike, there’s no producer to step in and yell “cut.” Government, unlike reality TV, doesn’t offer a reunion episode where mistakes get laughed off or glossed over.

Yet the Abraham episode is informative because it exposes a broader rot in our political culture: the idea that visibility equals viability. We’ve spent years confusing celebrity with competence, assuming that name recognition can substitute for preparation, and treating elections like talent auditions rather than hiring processes.

Knowing when an election actually happens isn’t a trick question — it’s the bare freaking minimum. If that bar feels unfair, that’s not the bar’s fault.

The uncomfortable truth is that this country — and its cities — are dealing with problems that don’t leave room for unserious people.

Debt, crime, housing shortages, failing infrastructure, and basic governance aren’t things you learn how to address on the fly.

They require adults who’ve done the homework, understand the stakes, and respect elected positions enough to know when not to raise their hand.

Fame may very well get you on TMZ, but it shouldn’t get you anywhere near a ballot.

