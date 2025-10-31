Priceless Video: Scott Adams Declares Newsom 'Looks Exactly Like the Joker,' Says CA Gov. Has Same Haircut, Hardly Needs Makeup for Role

“Dilbert” creator Scott Adams made an observation about California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s appearance that will likely stick with him for the rest of his political career.

Newsom, with his maniacal grin, slicked hair, and generally destructive chaotic tendencies that have led to the downfall of his state, checks all the boxes in resembling one of the most infamous comic book villains to date — Batman’s arch-nemesis, the Joker.

Adams, speaking to his audience in a clip posted to social media platform X on Thursday, told them just that. It is undeniable.

🚨NEW: @ScottAdamsSays🤣 “The way people look is HUGELY influential … Newsom does look like a movie or a comic book villain. He looks EXACTLY like the Joker!” “He’s even got the Joker’s haircut. He could walk into a role as the Joker on a Batman movie with almost no makeup.”… pic.twitter.com/nYdDQNGNF8 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 30, 2025

“The way people look is hugely influential. And I do believe, I agree, that Newsom does look like a movie or a comic book villain,” Adams said.

“He looks exactly like the Joker. Doesn’t he? He’s even got the Joker’s haircut,” he added.

“He could walk into a role as the Joker on a Batman movie with almost no makeup.”

Adams is a creative mind with immense artistic talent. He also knows deceptive, manipulative behavior.

He knows potential when he sees it.

If Newsom sees this footage, he should seriously consider ditching politics and becoming the role he was born to play on the big screen.

It would be a better decision that what he’s currently doing — destroying his state and aspiring to destroy this country.

Unfortunately, the governor seems dead set on his current path while clinging to presidential aspirations. Does he have any qualities other than his appearance? What has he actually achieved in California?

If there were an answer, perhaps he would speak to it rather than putting on a fake rough upbringing persona as he did during his “All the Smoke” podcast appearance, where he tried to downplay his wealthy, comfortable origins when speaking to two black NBA players.

This a moment he was understandably mocked for later by Valuetainment’s Vincent Oshana.

WARNING: The follow video contains language some viewers may find offensive.

When Gavin Newsom Talks to Black People ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/QVsQrMuoUJ — Valuetainment Media (@ValuetainmentTV) October 30, 2025

Newsom almost has the same qualities — or lack thereof — as former President Joe Biden.

He is a vessel that the left and the Democratic Party can dump nonsensical ideas into.

His only truly held belief is his yearning for power. Whatever gets him power, that’s the course Newsom will take.

