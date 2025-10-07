Priceless Video: Woke Portland Police Chief Looks Like He May Be Crying as He Leaves Meeting with Noem

As any parent can tell you, sometimes misbehaving children simply need a stern, serious talking-to behind closed doors.

If the kid is cut from decent cloth, they’ll take those hard truths and do better next time.

If the kid is cut from the same cloth that far-left Portland Police Chief Bob Day is, they’ll apparently have to fight back tears — and who knows whether any lessons will be learned at all.

Day has found himself in the headlines lately.

You’ve surely heard about President Donald Trump’s push to quell crime in Portland via the National Guard.

“I’ve said several times now we do not need the National Guard at this point,” Day told KGW-TV regarding Trump’s plans.

Day added: “I’m confident that through the police bureau and our relationship (with) federal law enforcement that we can manage adequately.”

But can they, in fact, “manage adequately”?

If you ask conservative independent journalist Nick Sortor, “adequately” may be a massive overstatement.

As Day grapples with the pending National Guard intervention, Sortor found himself in the police chief’s web when he was unceremoniously arrested while documenting an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protest at a Portland ICE facility.

Sortor took obvious issue with his arrest, given that he had been assaulted at the protest, and that soon escalated into a war of words with Day:

🚨 JUST IN: Portland’s woke police chief Bob Day just accused me of coming to Portland “for the views” You’re right, Chief Day. I came here to show MILLIONS AND MILLIONS how corrupt and rotten your police department is. Thanks for your help with that! pic.twitter.com/sXKl2UXeph — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 6, 2025

While the Portland DA’s office refused to press charges against Sortor, the journalist wasn’t done with Portland, nor Day.

🚨 BREAKING — VICTORY: Following our demand for discovery related to the @PortlandPolice’s coordination with Antifa, the Multnomah County DA has announced they will DECLINE to prosecute me “After a careful review of the investigation, including reports and video, we do not… pic.twitter.com/gtR52XExnN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 6, 2025

After announcing that he wouldn’t be prosecuted, Sortor noted, “[T]his is ONLY the beginning.”

As far as what exactly is “beginning,” Sortor appears ready to continue to hammer Day until the morale improves.

On Tuesday, Sortor shared a viral video on X that showed a number of Portland law enforcement officials leaving a meeting with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who was in town to visit the ICE facility in question.

Yes, Day was among those that Noem addressed. And no, he did not appear to take it very well:

🚨 JUST IN: Secretary Kristi Noem just left a meeting with woke Portland Police Chief Bob Day And Chief Day looks absolutely DEFEATED 🤣 Kristi just laid down the freaking law. The Trump admin is taking control in Portland 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OG0tXnEzGQ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 7, 2025

“Secretary Kristi Noem just left a meeting with woke Portland Police Chief Bob Day,” Sortor wrote. “And Chief Day looks absolutely DEFEATED.”

He added: “Kristi just laid down the freaking law. The Trump admin is taking control in Portland.”

Indeed, a close-up on Day’s face shows a “DEFEATED” man. In fact, for any parents out there, you probably recognize that scrunched up red-face Day was sporting: It’s the same face your kid makes after a good cry.

Obviously, the specifics of this meeting are not known, but Noem did provide some insight into what was being discussed as tensions continue to rise between Portland officials and the Trump administration:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KGW News (@kgwnews)

“Secretary, what do you hope to accomplish by visiting Portland today?” a KGW reporter asked her.

“We hope to have peace, and secure some partnerships that will keep our officers safe and allow us to enforce federal law,” Noem responded.

Now, to be sure, Noem did not mention making Bob Day cry as one of the reasons for visiting.

But if the video shared by Sortor is any indication, that was absolutely on the day’s itinerary.

