Priceless Video: Woke Woman Fled to Canada Because of Trump - Now She's Reduced to Begging Because She Had No Idea How Bad It Would Be There

A brainwashed lesbian who fled the United States to Canada because she hates President Donald Trump beclowned herself by begging for free lodging after discovering that both the housing shortage and the cost-of-living crisis are far worse there than here.

The Los Angeles leftist posted her TikTok video on Jan. 31, but it went viral on X this weekend — providing unintended comic relief to conservatives.

“My partner and I are here on a visitor visa, which is a six-month possible stay for Americans. But while you’re here on a visitor visa, you can’t work,” TikTok user “NopeBrigade0” lamented.

“So we are currently surviving off of what savings we could get together before we fled the United States.”

The unnamed leftist said she and her partner are running out of money after less than two months in Vancouver, British Columbia. She announced she was leaving the country in a Dec. 3 video.

She identified herself as a “scholar” who studies “the far right” — a laughable, fugazi field of study.

“The housing crisis here is worse than in the United States,” she whined. “I lived in L.A. for six years, and I have not faced rent as bad as here.”

BREAKING – Leftists who fled to Canada are now begging online for free housing after discovering the cost of living and health care are worse than in the US, saying they cannot work on visas, are burning through their savings, and are struggling to afford skyrocketing rent. pic.twitter.com/b3IWzviw0c — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) February 22, 2026

The woman also expressed dismay that everything costs more in Canada than in the United States.

“The cost-of-living crisis is worse here, especially when you are shut out of the health care system, when you can’t access any of the resources that Canadians have access to,” the L.A. lesbian said.

“And that’s understandable, you know — I’m not a citizen of the country — but it’s making the financial situation dire because we can’t work,” she underscored.

It’s ironic that this leftist admits that Canadian citizens are more entitled to Canadian government benefits than she is, as a non-citizen.

This acknowledgment contradicts the absurd views of her anti-American comrades, who argue that illegal aliens should get free housing, free education, free health care, and welfare benefits on the taxpayer’s dime.

The regretful leftist then asked Canadians if they could provide her, her partner, their dog, and their cat a one- or two-bedroom apartment where they could stay for free or at rent that’s “below market rates.”

“I know that’s a huge ask, but that’s what we need,” she begged. “If we can’t find housing, we’re gonna have to leave. And I don’t know where we’ll go.”

This leftist’s comically pitiful video mirrors a similar post shared in October 2025 by another L.A. liberal who fled the United States because of Trump, but then regretted moving to Third-World Costa Rica.

That California Democrat learned that, unlike in the U.S., American expatriates in foreign countries are not given any assistance if they have no income source or can’t speak the native language.

There are numerous other videos like this on social media.

Black liberal woman “escapes” America for Africa—only to find out they can’t stand her there.

Can’t make this up! pic.twitter.com/yEfcF2Aohj — Crazy flix (@Crazyflix94) October 17, 2025

These hilarious reality checks will keep happening because leftists are so ignorant and emotionally incontinent that they get brainwashed by the anti-American propaganda hyperventilated by Democrats and their media puppets.

If you flee the United States because you hate Trump, you don’t deserve to live here.

