Priceless: 'I Want My Mommy!' - Anti-ICE Student Tangles With Cop, Begins Wailing for Her Mom as Soon as Cuffs Go On

At least since President Donald Trump began his political ascent, American children have watched adults behaving like lunatics.

Moreover, nowhere has the derangement proven more extreme than in schools, where so-called “educators” impose their madness on students.

With that in mind, one finds it difficult to blame the poor teenagers, including a girl who, during a Friday walkout at Washington state’s Enumclaw High School in protest of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, cried “I want my mommy!” after police placed her in handcuffs.

A video of the incident, posted to the social media platform X, undoubtedly will hound the girl for many years.

I WANT MY MOMMY!! pic.twitter.com/JfBQ0EWKAo — Juan Daly (@SlayTruthDaily) February 14, 2026

According to a news release from Enumclaw School District, a group of approximately 100 students walked out of school at 11:40 a.m. Friday and marched toward City Hall. The school district characterized the walkout as an entirely “student-led event.”

After what a police statement described as an “unprovoked assault,” officers pursued and caught up to a “juvenile female suspect.”

“When officers attempted to arrest the juvenile female suspect, approximately 25 protestors surrounded the officers,” the statement continued. “As officers escorted the suspect, protestors continued to crowd officers and direct significantly derogatory remarks toward them. During this time, a second juvenile female protestor was arrested for obstructing a law enforcement officer after interfering with the initial arrest.”

Based on a longer video of the incident, it appears that the girl in the video above committed the alleged obstruction, not the alleged assault.

As one can see from the video below, a different girl appeared to strike a counter-protester on the head.

Then, with the girl who committed the alleged assault in policy custody, the second girl — the “I want my mommy!” girl — looked as if she tried to physically obstruct the officers from taking away the first girl. At that point, the officers placed the second girl under arrest.

WARNING: The following video contains violence and foul language that may be offensive to some readers.

‼️EXCLUSIVE: More footage of Enumclaw Students being ARRESTED after punching my friend. I was in disbelief that the police handled it so quickly. 😲 I’m so used to literally nothing happening. But, the Enumclaw Police clearly wasn’t having any of the assault 💩 . @DannyRebel333… https://t.co/fmviuyeqGH pic.twitter.com/a9zlLH0T7M — Conspiracookie (@Conspiracookie) February 14, 2026

Based on the remainder of the video, the Enumclaw Police showed remarkable professionalism and restraint. As they led the two arrested girls away, a small group of students followed, harassing the police verbally and physically.

Older readers undoubtedly will agree that at no point in our younger years did we witness such scenes. Onlookers simply did not follow behind arresting officers, harassing them with impunity as they went. Today, however, these scenes seem to occur constantly.

Still, young people nowadays are not worse than we were. Rather, the adults in their lives have failed them.

Take the “I want my mommy!” girl. Did any adult ever warn her not to interfere with police officers? More likely she heard those adults, particularly teachers, denigrating law enforcement. If she paid attention during the Black Lives Matter madness of 2020, then she most certainly heard such things.

Likewise, how many teenagers on TikTok came across adults celebrating the Sept. 10 assassination of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk?

Then we have the ubiquitous problem of young, left-wing females suffering from self-reported mental illness. That certainly contributes to the problem.

In short, much as we celebrate the too-infrequent imposition of consequences on protesters who behave badly, we must also acknowledge that many young people, including the girl who begged for her mommy, probably never had a chance to resist the onslaught of unhinged, anti-ICE insanity from the adults around her.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.