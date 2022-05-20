Priceless: Watch the Man Behind Pro-Abortion Witness When GOP Rep Nails Her with Question on Killing 2-Year-Olds

Democrats are panicking over the possibility that decisions about abortions may go back to the state level. The left relies on centralization and groupthink to advance its agenda.

An example of the twisted mentality that progressives cultivate in their echo chambers was in full display at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing, an abortion advocate was confronted with the illogic and immorality of her position.

She did what any progressive would do: She deflected from giving a real answer and doubled down on her indefensible stance. An observer in the gallery behind her became very animated when she went there.

Earlier this month, Politico published a leaked draft decision that indicated the Supreme Court will overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision establishing a right to abortion.

Democrats set up the Judiciary Committee hearing to raise the alarm. Its title: “Revoking Your Rights: The Ongoing Crisis in Abortion Care Access.”

One Democratic witness was Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of Avow Texas, a pro-abortion group. Arrambide favors unrestricted abortion up to the moment of birth.

Republican Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana questioned her on where she believes the distinction between murder and abortion lies.

“Let me just ask you this question: If it is not lawful and morally acceptable to take the life of a 10-year-old child — I’d assume you agree with that, right? That would be wrong, correct?”

“I believe that that is wrong,” Arrambide said.

“And a 2-year-old child, same thing, that would be murder, we would all agree that’s wrong,” Johnson said. “Then what is the principle distinction between the human being that is 2 years old, or 9 months old, or 1 week old, or an hour old, than one that is 8 inches further up the birth canal in utero?

“What’s the difference? Why is it OK in the latter case and not the former cases?”

Chillingly, she would not answer. After an awkward pause, Arrambide went back to her talking points.

“I trust people to determine what to do with their own bodies, full stop,” she said, looking very uncomfortable.

“Wow,” said Johnson.

As Arrambide spoke, a man behind her appeared to have an intense reaction. He was masked, so his expression could not be read completely, but he got his whole body moving during the brutal exchange.

Can’t get over this clip of @RepMikeJohnson leaving an abortion advocate absolutely speechless by simply asking for the distinction between a baby just before it’s born and when it is 2 years old. pic.twitter.com/13yy4qQV7B — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 18, 2022

A Twitter post on the exchange had a lot more to say about it.

Watching this you realize a similar mentality behind putting people in death camps, initiating famine and genocide. They cannot see human life as inherently valuable. Remove them from power. Ensure they never hold any power. https://t.co/GmuljepBf9 — C/SAR Diver 🇺🇸🐻⚔ (@rstemler1) May 19, 2022

Arrambide would not answer the question because she can’t — not honestly, anyway. She needs to ignore that the babies being killed in abortions are denied the decision of what to do with their own bodies.

This was not the only shocking admission from Arrambide during the hearing. Her cognitive dissonance on abortion carried over into the left’s manufactured gender identity crisis.

In order to stay current on the latest leftist trends, the Democrats’ witness said that men can get pregnant and have abortions. She also could not define what a woman is.

Q: “Do you believe that men can become pregnant and have abortions?” –@RepDanBishop A: “Yes.” -Democrat witness pic.twitter.com/TfxboajSJU — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) May 18, 2022

Someone with such ideologically driven denial about basic biological facts has no business testifying before Congress about any medical procedure. That includes abortion, which leftists euphemistically describe as “health care” as they try to hide the slaughter of innocents behind linguistic gymnastics.

Pro-abortion Democrats fear the overturning of Roe v. Wade because they know their radical agenda would be defeated in many states across the country.

They are afraid because they know that, despite all the noise leftist activists make, the American people will move to protect the unborn if given the chance.

