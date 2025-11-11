Priceless: Watching This Portland AWFL Go from Insulting ICE to Begging Them for Mercy Will Be the Best Three Minutes of Your Day

Have you ever wondered how much leftist activism occurs simply to fill a void in miserable people’s lives?

For instance, if you really believed in a cause, would you not regard it as greater than yourself? At minimum, when cornered by those you deem enemies, you certainly would not plead for your own hide.

According to The Post Millennial’s Katie Daviscourt, a leftist agitator straight out of central casting, i.e., white, liberal, and female, faces possible criminal prosecution after first brazenly endangering federal immigration officers in Portland, Oregon, and then, when stopped by law enforcement, showing her true cowardly colors.

Daviscourt, a model of journalistic bravery for her coverage of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations amid leftist harassment in Portland, documented the incident while riding along with ICE Deputy Field Officer Director Julio Hernandez.

At the beginning of a video posted Monday to the social media platform X, the unnamed agitator made what sounded like a snarky remark about “Kristi,” presumably a reference to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, before flipping off the ICE agents and getting into her blue Mustang.

According to Daviscourt, the woman “had been recklessly driving through the neighborhood to impede ICE operations.”

“She placed our officers in danger. She blocked in our vehicles several times. We gave her multiple warnings to leave the area. This time, enough was enough,” Hernandez said of the agitator.

Thus, after the woman ran a red light while following the ICE officers, Hernandez turned on his vehicle’s lights and pulled her over.

At one point, the woman tried to drive away, but she made it only a few feet.

Then, Hernandez got out of his vehicle.

“Ma’am, you’re impeding with a federal investigation,” he said. “We have you on camera. We actually have news reporters in this vehicle. Your case will be referred over to Homeland Security Investigation for prosecution. You will be arrested. This is your last and final warning.”

“I’m just a mom,” the pathetic woman said after handing over her license.

The agitator nearly hyperventilated as she pleaded with Hernandez.

“Stand by,” he said into his walkie-talkie. “We’re running the name. We’re gonna refer this case over for enforcement action.”

“Please don’t,” she cried. “I’m just a mom.”

Then, Hernandez called off the other agents assembled and instructed the panicked woman to go home. She drove away without causing any further problems.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

Portland woman starts panicking, hyperventilating, and begging for mercy after getting pulled over for impeding ICE operations. “I’m just a mom! I’m just a mom! … I’m shaking,” she pleaded. The woman was captured on camera by @KatieDaviscourt running a red light before… pic.twitter.com/Lkk5SPSjA2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 10, 2025

All things considered, Hernandez handled the incident with a professionalism and patience beyond the grasp of ordinary and untrained citizens.

Meanwhile, the agitator personified what author Rob Henderson called “luxury beliefs.”

In short, affluent liberals, many of them white and female, have the luxury of peddling lies such as “illegal immigration benefits Americans” because it “leads to diversity,” or some such nonsense. It costs them nothing because they never face the social and economic consequences of open borders.

When confronted with actual consequences, however, they fold like cheap tents, plead for mercy, abandon their phony cause, and drive home to their comfortable (albeit miserable) illusion-filled lives.

