As Prices Soar, A-List Actor Demands Defunding of Pipeline in Expletive-Laced Tirade on 'System of Racism'

As gas prices continue to skyrocket, one A-list actor seems to be doing everything he can to make things even worse.

Mark Ruffalo, a supporter of “democratic socialist” Sen. Bernie Sanders and an actor known for his portrayal of the Hulk in Marvel’s “Avengers” franchise, said as much during a news conference last week, according to the Canadian news outlet Global News.

Ruffalo and other Hollywood celebrities, including, most notably, Leonardo DiCaprio, have joined forces with indigenous leaders to call for banks to cease their funding of the Coastal GasLink natural gas-pipeline in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

More specifically, the Wet’suwet’en tribe in British Columbia and other tribes have demanded that the Royal Bank of Canada divest its funding from the pipeline, according to Global News.

“We have a responsibility to each other,” Ruffalo said Wednesday.

“And it’s time for good people and privileged people, like us, to do the right thing. To make other people, good people, uncomfortable. That’s the only way we’re going to break through this system of racism and harm.”

That’s right, Ruffalo, DiCaprio and others in the Hollywood elite are actively working to eliminate more sources of oil in order to “break through this system of racism and harm.”

As is the case with all of our problems in 2022, the left has turned oil and gas production into a race issue.

Ruffalo’s rhetoric eventually devolved into shouting expletives at the evil oil companies who have to gall to produce affordable energies — oil and gas — that lower-to-middle income communities can actually afford.

What these climate-change crazies often fail to acknowledge is that green energies are often too expensive and too unreliable for poor-to-middle-income communities to count on.

“It’s up to us. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. And that’s why we’re doing this action. And that’s why celebrities are taking part,” Ruffalo said.

“Because it’s our money that’s being used to do this s**t.”

It is possible that the Western world will need to eventually move away from fossil fuels. After all, the amount of fossil fuels in the world is finite.

That being said, instantly moving away from fossil fuels is a massive mistake because “green” energies are too expensive and too unreliable to sustain an energy-dependent world — including its poor communities.

Investigative journalist and author Michael Shellenberger, who is well-known for his criticisms of the left’s climate agenda — published a Twitter thread in October explaining exactly this idea.

Overdependence on unreliable energies isn’t the only reason for energy shortages. Post-pandemic economic recovery resulted in higher energy demand. And too little natural gas stored on-site after a colder-than-expected winter played a role. https://t.co/LNW5XfP069 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 21, 2021

But the heavy investment in unreliable renewables made energy supplies more vulnerable to a single commodity’s volatility. Today’s grids mean that high gas prices cause energy price spikes and a return to the dirtiest forms of electricity production, including diesel and coal. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 21, 2021

While acknowledging that there are many factors that lead to increases in energy demand, Shellenberger nevertheless asserted that “heavy investment in unreliable renewables” — energies such as wind and solar — “made energy supplies more vulnerable to a single commodity’s volatility.”

“They over-invested in unreliable weather-dependent energy sources & under-invested in reliable energy,” Shellenberger wrote.

“Now, global energy shortages are forcing the poor to choose between food & electricity.”

A-list celebrities don’t have to make that choice.

