People stand by a pride flag outside Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center during the 2024 NYC Pride March in New York City on June 30, 2024. (Noam Galai / Getty Images)

'Pride' Group Reveals Just How Many Hundreds of Millions Trump Has Cost Them

 By Michael Austin  June 8, 2025 at 3:07am
NYC Pride, the organization responsible for organizing “pride month” events in New York City, is facing a budget shortfall of $750,000 as Trump administration policies against leftist activism are costing the group corporate sponsorships.

The decreased support from major companies comes as a new survey from Gravity Research found that 61 percent of executives fear Trump administration backlash if they support diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, according to NBC News.

That means 39 percent of respondents said their companies plan to decrease their “pride month” engagement this year.

NYC Pride is therefore relying on a “peer-to-peer fundraising campaign” to help overcome the $750,000 shortfall, according to its own website.

“The fundraising campaign seeks to raise $25,000 by June 30, 2025 to help keep NYC Pride free and accessible to the entire LGBTQIA+ community,” the announcement said.

NYC Pride Co-Chairs Kazz Alexander and Michele Irimia said on the site that “with our current funding model, corporate partners have been our primary funding source for many years.”

But that has changed since “some corporations are reassessing funding for DEAI initiatives, including LGBTQIA+ Pride events.”

NYC Pride is currently at 75 percent of its desired budget for this year.

That will translate to “fewer floats, vendors, and performers at our events.”

It also means fewer “grant programs supporting local LGBTQIA+ nonprofits” and hits to “year-round programming to bolster corporate support for queer New Yorkers outside of Pride Month.”

President Donald Trump has indeed rolled back White House support for “pride month,” marking a pivot from previous years.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt affirmed that the administration has “no plans” to make a “pride month” announcement, per a report from Axios.

Trump Makes History by Tapping Former Federal Inmate for a Top Position in Bureau of Prisons

The Department of Education is meanwhile recognizing June as “Title IX Month.”

The initiative is intended for “commemorating women and celebrating their struggle for, and achievement of, equal educational opportunity.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the renaming of a Navy ship that bore the name of Harvey Milk, an LGBT activist who preyed on teenage boys.

The FBI meanwhile asked for tips on hospitals who conduct so-called gender transitions on minors.

