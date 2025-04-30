'Pride Month' Meets Its Match: Christian Group Cooks Up 'Hetero Awesomeness' Plan for State Capitol During June

If you really think about the seven deadly sins, you realize that they all involve not feelings, but self-obsessed behavior.

Small wonder, therefore, that those who celebrate their own sexual proclivities each June call the annual event “pride month.”

By contrast, a new “Hetero Awesome Fest,” scheduled for June 20 and 21 near the state Capitol in Boise, Idaho, and promoted by the group Heterosexual Awesomeness, which has formal 501(c)(3) status as a nonprofit, represents the perfect Christian antidote to self-obsessed pride, for the festival’s lighthearted title alone demonstrates that its organizers and supporters do not take themselves too seriously.

According to NBC News, the idea for a Heterosexual Awesomeness Month originated with 47-year-old Mark Fitzpatrick, father of six children and owner of the Old State Saloon in the Boise suburb of Eagle.

In fact, in an Instagram video last week, Fitzpatrick explained how he came up with the idea.

“I was thinking to myself, ‘What could we do to celebrate in June that would be different than what’s going on downtown? Can we be different than what Pride has been celebrating every June? What if we celebrated God’s design for sexuality? What would that look like?’ And within a few seconds, I thought, ‘Man, heterosexuality is awesome,'” he said.

Of course, Fitzpatrick has adopted this lighthearted approach in response to an actual danger.

Needless to say, LGBT individuals deserve love and pose no threat by virtue of their sexual proclivities alone. But the radical LGBT agenda does pose a very serious cultural threat.

“This isn’t just another festival,” a female voice said in a promotional video also shared to Instagram last week. “It’s a movement — a celebration of faith, family, and freedom.”

“We’re looking for sponsors, volunteers, bands and speakers! Come celebrate traditional family values!” the Old State Saloon wrote in a corresponding post.

Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick shared a similar message in an email to NBC.

“The Hetero Awesome Fest and Heterosexual Awesomeness Month aim to celebrate the traditional family unit and address concerns about cultural trends influenced by liberal progressivism,” he wrote. “Our event is not about targeting any group but about raising awareness of practices we find troubling, such as the encouragement of ‘gender transitions’ among children or their exposure to inappropriate content.”

Indeed, those “cultural trends” have shown recent signs of reversing themselves.

For instance, major corporations have begun to withdraw financial support for gratuitous LGBT celebrations like “pride month.”

President Donald Trump’s administration has also taken aim at some of the grotesque injustices associated with transgender ideology.

In short, high tide for self-obsessed pride might already have come and gone. May the ascent of Christian humility finally help wash away those deadly sins.

