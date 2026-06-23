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Blake Treinen of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium on June 7, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.
Blake Treinen of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium on June 7, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Ric Tapia / Getty Images)

'Pride Night' Backlash: LA Dodgers Pitcher Says MLB Came Down on Him for Charlie Kirk Tribute

 By Johnathan Jones  June 23, 2026 at 6:55am
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Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen said Major League Baseball officials reprimanded him after he honored slain conservative leader Charlie Kirk on his hat last year.

Treinen made the comments to the Los Angeles Times this week during an interview about the MLB’s overall treatment of Christian players and its recent warning to several San Francisco Giants pitchers.

The players were attacked last week after writing Bible verses on their LGBT “pride night” caps in a silent protest of the event, and now the Justice Department is involved.

The Giants wore “pride” hats with a rainbow-themed “SF” logo.

Starting pitcher Landen Roupp and relievers J.T. Brubaker and Ryan Walker wrote a Bible verse on their hats to give the rainbow its proper context.

Does Major League Baseball need to decide if it still wants fans?

Each wrote, “Genesis 9:12-16.”

Per the league, the issue was not the message of reclaiming the rainbow from the LGBT mob.

League officials said players are prohibited from writing any messages on official playing apparel and gave them all a warning.

Major League Baseball has spent days claiming it just wants to enforce uniform rules while forcing players to celebrate degeneracy, and has since said none of them will be disciplined.

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Treinen described to the Los Angeles Times that he experienced similar treatment last year.

The veteran reliever told the outlet he was contacted by the league after paying tribute to Kirk on a game hat.

Treinen said he wanted to honor the father and husband after he was murdered while promoting free speech in Utah.

Instead, he said, the league stepped in.

“I got chastised by the league when I put Charlie [Kirk]’s name on my hat last year, because a man was murdered in cold blood… and now these gentlemen who are relievers in San Francisco are getting chastised by the league for putting a Bible verse on their hat. It’s crazy to me,” Treinen told the Los Angeles Times.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryan Thompson offered his take on the controversy last week when he said that the three Giants players triggered the left because their act was seen as being one of hate.

“So the rainbow means something to him,” Thompson said of Roupp, Fox News reported.

He added, ”It means he believes in the Noahic covenant being something that’s special to us as Christians, right? That means that no matter how bad we possibly could be, no matter how much we reject God, that He will never again flood the earth. That’s really cool, that’s really special.”

“There’s nothing negative, there’s no anti, there’s nothing that says that he doesn’t support anything, or that he’s hateful, or anything like that at all,” Thompson added.

“It’s all positive,” he said. “It’s all like, man, this is what the rainbow means to me. And I just thought that was really cool that he did that.”

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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