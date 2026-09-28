Priest Goes Viral for 'God Is Trans' Speech: A Community Note Citing Luke Completely Destroyed Her Argument

A self-proclaimed transgender and nonbinary Episcopal priestess in New York City went viral for proclaiming that Jesus Christ is transgender.

Flourish Klink delivered a homily in March at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, and the footage went viral on social media in recent days, according to a report from The Christian Post.

“God is nonbinary,” the supposed minister asserted.

“But I’m going to go further than that, and I’m going to say God is actually also trans,” she added.

“When we trans people are born, folks assign us a gender based on what they see. Then, when we’re old enough, we realize that wasn’t right and we’re not, in our deepest selves, the gender that everyone thought we were, right?” Klink argued.

“Reasonable working definition of a trans person, yeah? Okay, good.”

That’s when Klink began her argument into why “God is trans.”

“When God, who as we have established is nonbinary, was born in human form as our Lord Jesus Christ, Mary said, ‘Oh look, a baby boy,’” Klink said.

Episcopal priestess says Mary assigned Jesus male at birth, but he was trans. And when he was resurrected, he came back as His true, transgender self. pic.twitter.com/ox1yIfAT9e — The Dissenter (@disntr) September 23, 2026

“God isn’t a boy, we have established this. God is beyond boy and girl. God was assigned a gender at birth, and later on it became clear that that gender wasn’t quite right.”

“So if you’re going [to] deny that God is trans, I think you’re going to be denying the divinity of our Lord Jesus Christ, and I have some notes about that,” she continued.

Klink further argued that Jesus was not “traditionally masculine” because He remained unmarried and “chose to engage and teach with women in ways that were very unusual.”

Klink claimed that Jesus actually “transitioned” when He arose from the dead.

“But based on everything else I know about God, I have an idea: I think Jesus was resurrected as Jesus’ true self, which is beyond male or female. I think Jesus was not only transfigured; I think Jesus transitioned,” she remarked.

The Christian Post noted that Klink’s remarks drew a Community Note on X.

The platform noted, “Mary did not assign a gender to Jesus. Mary was told before His birth that Jesus would be a male.”

The Community Note referenced the Gospel of Luke, which says, “But the angel said to her, ‘Do not be afraid, Mary; you have found favor with God. You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you are to call Him Jesus.’”

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