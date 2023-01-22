Nancy Pelosi reportedly arranged for priests to conduct what her daughter called an “exorcism” of the Pelosis’ San Francisco home after the October attack that left Pelosi’s husband, Paul, badly injured.

According to a Saturday profile of the former House speaker published by The New York Times, Pelosi’s daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, stated that her mother called the priests in the aftermath of the home invasion.

“Over Thanksgiving, she had priests coming, trying to have an exorcism of the house and having prayer services,” Alexandra Pelosi told Times columnist Maureen Dowd.

“I think that weighed really heavy on her soul,” Alexandra Pelosi said of the attack — for which a Canadian illegal immigrant faces attempted murder charges.

“I think she felt really guilty. I think that really broke her.”

In the overwhelmingly positive Times profile, written by columnist Maureen Dowd, Nancy Pelosi said the attack had been hard on her family.

“The fact that they were after me and then they hit him,” Pelosi told Dowd.

“He’s a strong person, athletic. This has been tough. It’s going to be about three or four more months before he’s really back to normal.”

Suspect David DePape allegedly sought to kidnap Nancy Pelosi in the home invasion in which he beat Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

Figures close to the nudist activist have described DePape as a drug user afflicted with mental illness.

Nancy Pelosi, an ardent advocate of legal abortion, identifies as a “devout” Roman Catholic, according to the Catholic News Agency.

It’s not unusual for practicing Catholics to arrange for a priest to bless their home, especially when first taking residence in it.

This differs from an exorcism, which is performed with the intention of driving out a demon or demons believed to be inhabiting a human being.

The Times report included no details about the reported visit, such as how many priests were included. The pastor of one San Francisco Catholic parish told the New York Post that his church staff hadn’t been involved.

Pelosi is barred from receiving Holy Communion by the archbishop in the Archdiocese of San Francisco because of her support for abortion.

Pelosi stood down as the leader of the Democratic Party in the House of Representatives after the party lost its majority in the November midterms.

