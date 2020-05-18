SECTIONS
Primary Opponent Hammers Ocasio-Cortez Over Unpaid Tax Bill

By Jack Davis
Published May 18, 2020 at 8:14am
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is being called out for being delinquent on a $2,000 tax bill.

“She just thinks she’s better than everyone else. Clearly, she’s worse,” said Hank Sheinkopf, spokesman for Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, who is running against Ocasio Cortez in a Democratic primary next month, according to the New York Post.

In 2012, Ocasio-Cortez founded Brook Avenue Press to publish children’s stories showing the Bronx in a favorable light.

In October 2016, the state forcibly dissolved the company, an action that can be taken in New York state when a business fails to pay its taxes.

The New York State Tax Department filed a warrant against the business in July 2017, seeking $1,618.36.

The bill, which is now $2,088.78, was unpaid as of Friday.


Ocasio-Cortez’s camp insists the bill was a mistake.

“The congresswoman is still in the process of contesting the tax warrant. The business has been closed for several years now, and so we believe that the state Tax Department has continued to collect the franchise tax in error,” spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said.

“As anyone who’s tried to contest a tax bill in error knows, it takes time,” she said.

That explanation did not play well on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Ocasio-Cortez failed to make it on the ballot on the Working Families Party — a line sought by progressive candidates in New York.

Ocasio-Cortez was required to submit just 15 signatures to make it on the ballot as the required total was reduced because of the coronavirus pandemic. After challenges by Caruso-Cabrera, Ocasio-Cortez was found to have only 13 valid signatures, according to The New York Times.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







