Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is being called out for being delinquent on a $2,000 tax bill.

“She just thinks she’s better than everyone else. Clearly, she’s worse,” said Hank Sheinkopf, spokesman for Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, who is running against Ocasio Cortez in a Democratic primary next month, according to the New York Post.

In 2012, Ocasio-Cortez founded Brook Avenue Press to publish children’s stories showing the Bronx in a favorable light.

In October 2016, the state forcibly dissolved the company, an action that can be taken in New York state when a business fails to pay its taxes.

The New York State Tax Department filed a warrant against the business in July 2017, seeking $1,618.36.

TRENDING: Hospital Worker with Coronavirus Found Dead with Her Small Child by Her Side, Hospital Issues Statement

The bill, which is now $2,088.78, was unpaid as of Friday.

We are experiencing historic unemployment. The working people of the Bronx and Queens pay @AOC close to $200,000 a year. So why can’t she pay a 7 year old tax bill? Ask her. https://t.co/vLgJi2pO98 — Michelle Caruso-Cabrera (@MCaruso_Cabrera) May 17, 2020



Ocasio-Cortez’s camp insists the bill was a mistake.

“The congresswoman is still in the process of contesting the tax warrant. The business has been closed for several years now, and so we believe that the state Tax Department has continued to collect the franchise tax in error,” spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said.

“As anyone who’s tried to contest a tax bill in error knows, it takes time,” she said.

That explanation did not play well on Twitter.

She needs to pay her fair share — EastinMalojinn (@Malojinn) May 18, 2020

@AOC You would think the person in congress wanting to redistribute tax dollars the most… would pay her own tax bill in a timely manner. 7 years unpaid? Sends quite a message of “do what I say.. not what I do.” — Art Pepper (@ArtPepper11) May 18, 2020

RELATED: Justin Amash Drops His Presidential Run Against Trump, Blames Stubborn Americans for His Failed Bid

Earlier this month, Ocasio-Cortez failed to make it on the ballot on the Working Families Party — a line sought by progressive candidates in New York.

.@AOC has hurt working people of the Bronx and Queens with her votes and creates disunity within our party. Her own campaign spokesman ran away from her in March. No wonder why pro union forces don’t want her and neither do our neighborhoods. https://t.co/HdKL44lCwG — Michelle Caruso-Cabrera (@MCaruso_Cabrera) May 12, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez was required to submit just 15 signatures to make it on the ballot as the required total was reduced because of the coronavirus pandemic. After challenges by Caruso-Cabrera, Ocasio-Cortez was found to have only 13 valid signatures, according to The New York Times.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.