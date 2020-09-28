The main sub-source used for the Steele dossier was under FBI investigation from 2009 to 2011, according to a letter from Attorney General William Barr.

Barr wrote a letter to Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in regards to John Durham’s investigation into the Steele dossier, according to CBS News.

“The FBI commenced this investigation based on information by the FBI indicating that the Primary sub-source may be a threat to national security,” Barr wrote in a document attached to the letter, dated Thursday.

The Steele dossier was a report that suggested President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign had colluded with the Russian government on several occasions.

#Durham BREAKING: The primary sub-source for the Steele dossier was deemed a possible “national security threat” + the subject of 2009 FBI counter-intel probe. According to new records, those facts were known to Crossfire Hurricane team in December 2016. @LindseyGrahamSC pic.twitter.com/I6Gp4fv98C — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 24, 2020

In an investigation conducted by the FBI to search for Russian collusion, known as Crossfire Hurricane, investigators were made aware of the source used by former British spy Christopher Steele in December 2016.

In October 2016, the dossier allowed a surveillance warrant to be issued to investigate former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Steele wrote the report for Fusion GPS, a political intelligence research firm. The report was funded by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign, who hired Fusion GPS for opposition research.

The shady creation of the dossier is one piece of the puzzle for Durham, who is currently reviewing any wrongdoing with the FBI’s Russia investigation on behalf of Barr and the Department of Justice.

Durham is also investigating the FBI’s handling of its probe into the Clinton Foundation.

Durham will likely not release a report until after the election, according to Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

“It is unlikely that we will get a John Durham interim report or any indictments before the election,” Bartiromo said on her show “Sunday Morning Futures” on Sunday.

“Now, [with the election] just 37 days away, a debate has begun within the Department of Justice, as the timing of John Durham’s criminal investigation conclusions,” she continued.

“I’m being told by sources it is now too close to the election and could be seen as politically motivated.”

Many Republicans are hoping for indictments of powerful Democrats as a result of the probe.

It is well known that the basis of the Steele dossier is absurd, especially because all the sources are anonymous and most claims are unverified.

The dossier undoubtedly fueled the conversation regarding Russian collusion in an attempt to cast doubt on the legitimacy of a Trump presidency.

Thankfully, Durham’s report should bring light to any corrupt actions that may have occurred while the Democrats were looking for dirt on Trump.

Opposition research is one thing, but using questionable intelligence to obtain information is another.

Steele should have never used pro-Russian sources in order to create his report, even if it was his job.

The implications go far beyond one election and put America’s national security at risk.

