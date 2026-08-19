Incumbent Bloodbath: Highest Number of House Reps Unseated in Primaries in Over 50 Years

The 2026 primary election cycle has had the highest number of House incumbent losses in a non-redistricting year in over 50 years.

Republican Florida Rep. Cory Mills became the eleventh incumbent House member to lose a primary this year, marking the highest number of incumbent losses since 1970.

The only times the totals came close were in 1974 and 2020, when eight incumbents lost their bids, and in 1980, when six incumbents lost, according to The Hill.

Incumbency was long seen as a political advantage, though Congress’ disapproval rating has stood at record highs throughout the election cycle.

In April, it stood at a record high of 86 percent, while 10 percent of respondents approved, according to a Gallup poll. The approval rating stood at 16 percent as of July, while the disapproval rating was 80 percent, according to Gallup.

The institution’s approval rating fell drastically since spring 2025, following the longest government shutdown in history, according to Gallup.

Congress is on track to pass the fewest bills in any two-year session as the midterm elections loom, though they have packed several bills into big packages.

Senate Republicans have faced pressure to pass the Safeguard America Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, and have yet to pass a cryptocurrency bill, a Republican-backed permitting bill, and a $95 billion reconciliation package.

Seven Democrats and four Republicans have lost their re-election bids thus far, including Democratic Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar and Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

Democratic incumbents have largely been replaced by further-left candidates as young, enthusiastic, college-educated voters have turned out in large numbers for non-incumbents.

Members of the Democratic Socialists of America are on track to field their largest congressional delegation in its history. DSA member Melat Kiros beat Democratic Colorado Rep. Diana DeGette on July 1 after the incumbent served 29 years in Congress. Thanedar lost to Democratic Michigan state Rep. Donavan McKinney, who was backed by DSA members.

Younger Democratic candidates have largely defeated older incumbents, while older Republicans have largely held onto their seats.

Other incumbents who lost their elections included Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, Republican Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles, Democratic Texas Reps. Al Green and Julie Johnson, Democratic New York Rep. Adriano Espaillat, Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman and Democratic Connecticut Rep. John Larson.

Mills has been under investigation by the House Ethics Committee and the Department of Justice over multiple allegations, including sexual misconduct and campaign finance infractions. President Donald Trump also endorsed against several other lawmakers with whom he publicly feuded.

Republican Ohio Rep. Max Miller is up for re-election in Ohio’s 7th district after his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, accused him of domestic violence.

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