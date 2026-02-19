'Prince' Andrew Accused of Watching Ghislaine Maxwell Torture a Little Girl: Report

As the reputation of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor sinks lower and lower, a new allegation against him is making headlines in the British media.

The former Prince Andrew, younger brother of King Charles III, has long been implicated as being a participant in the sex trafficking network operated by Jeffrey Epstein, despite public denials.

No charges against him have been filed related to sexual assault, although he settled a lawsuit against him by the late Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was forced to have sex with the former prince.

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested Thursday in connection with allegations against him that he improperly shared confidential information with Epstein while the former prince was a British trade envoy, according to The New York Times.

Amid the shockwaves of the arrest resounding across the globe, British media threw out an allegation that Andrew “has been accused of watching a young girl, aged between six and eight years old, being subjected to electric shock torture,” the U.K.’s Daily Mirror reported.

The publication claimed the victim was “’tortured with electrical shocks’ by Ghislaine Maxwell.”

The Mirror said the allegation was in a 2020 FBI report that included claims about the former prince and Maxwell and their activities in Surrey during the 1990s.

The Department of Justice’s Epstein files have a report that makes allegations against the former prince.

“When I was 6-8 years old and living … in Surrey, UK, I was drugged at night and driven by my father, to pedophile ring ‘parties’. The main house I was taken to is located behind Thorpe Green, at the end of a private road. Hurst Farm Livery Stables is next door,” the allegation said.

“In the driveway of this house, I was hit by a dark blue car with a personalised license plate ending in ‘M’, driven by Prince Andrew,” the allegation said.

“I was not taken to hospital, but I suffered permanent injuries to my ribs, hip and leg on my right side. The car’s hood figurine broke off in my hand on impact and I later buried it near my home, so it could still be recoverable as evidence,” the allegation said.

“After I was hit by the car, I woke up to Prince Andrew [redacted] In that house, I was also [redacted],” the allegation said.

“I have medical records of the resulting infection. I once ran away from the house naked, and made it to the Irish Traveller community down the road. I remember seeing and speaking to a man, so I think that there may be Irish Travellers living in the area who could corroborate what goes on there,” the allegation said.

“I was also taken to another house that I later recognised as Frogmore Cottage when its refurbishment was in the news in 2018. There, I was restrained on a table and tortured with electrical shocks by Ghislaine Maxwell and surrounded by watching men. I remember seeing Prince Andrew’s face,” the claim said.

“I tried to sneak out. Maxwell caught me and beat me with the bristle end of a broom. [Redacted] She also threatened me, saying that I ‘deserved to die’ and hit me in the face with the broom, breaking my nose. I was only taken to the hospital for the broken nose after a rugby match, so that the injury could be blamed on that,” the allegation said.

Surrey Police said a redacted report claims there were reports of human trafficking and sexual assaults on a minor at some time between 1994 and 1996, according to the Mirror.

A Surrey Police representative said, “After reviewing our systems using the limited information available to us, we found no evidence of these allegations being reported to Surrey Police.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.