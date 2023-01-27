Prince Andrew Has Been Evicted from Buckingham Palace Apartment by King Charles: Report

Britain’s Prince Andrew is no longer a resident of London’s most exclusive address.

Andrew’s older brother, King Charles III, has apparently finalized the disgraced royal’s eviction from Buckingham Palace, The (U.K.) Sun reported Wednesday.

“All his treasured possessions have been shifted out while renovation takes place — and they will never return now his older brother Charles is king,” the news outlet said.

The king had informed Andrew in December that he could no longer use his office space at the palace, but he continued to live in his royal suite there until recently.

“Andrew loved having a suite at Buckingham Palace where he was not only set up for marital life with Sarah Ferguson but used it as a bachelor’s pad after his divorce,” the Sun reported.

“He brought back a string of new girlfriends to his home in the Palace — even model Caprice. A bachelor’s flat in St James’s Palace doesn’t have the same allure for a single man.”

It’s the latest setback for Andrew, who has made headlines and been the subject of multiple lawsuits over his involvement with the late billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In January 2022, ahead of a civil suit in which Andrew was accused of sexually abusing a minor while she was being controlled by Epstein, Queen Elizabeth stripped him of his royal and military titles.

That suit was later settled out of court. The Sun reported the settlement amount was “up to £12 million” (about $14.8 million in U.S. dollars.)

That February, Andrew was banned from Windsor Castle, where the queen spent most weekends.

Things have deteriorated further since the queen’s death in September.

In a meeting that reportedly left Andrew in tears, Charles refused to consider letting his younger brother return to royal duties.

“Charles told him that he can go off and have a good life, a nice life, but that his public life as a royal is at an end,” a source familiar with the conversation said.

Andrew is also well-known — and widely disliked — for being rude to staff and rather fanatical about certain possessions.

A former palace maid told People magazine Andrew was obsessive about the arrangement of his collection of 72 teddy bears. “Everything had to be just right,” she told the magazine. “It was so peculiar.”

The Sun reported that Andrew “liked to surround himself in his royal bed with five teddy bears or other stuffed animals, which had to be in specific positions.

“If they were not set out as he liked, he would throw a tantrum, it was claimed.”

Buckingham Palace, according to the U.K.’s Cosmopolitan, has 775 rooms, including 19 staterooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices and 78 bathrooms. It is undergoing a renovation that is said to have a price tag of £369 million ($458 million in U.S. dollars) and is set to be completed in 2027.

The palace was Queen Elizabeth II’s official long-term residence, according to Cosmopolitan, but neither Charles nor his wife Camilla is very keen to live there, preferring their current digs at nearby Clarence House.

