Prince Andrew Not Taking New Epstein Docs Well: 'He Has Locked Himself Away' - Report
The latest Epstein files have provided another humiliating blow for Prince Andrew.
The Duke of York, the younger brother of King Charles III and the man who remains the eighth in line to the British throne, has reportedly “locked himself away” after he was named in newly released court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking network.
According to the U.K.’s Mail on Sunday, lawyers for Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell were “instructed to scour all her electronic devices for any mention of the 63-year-old Prince, other acquaintances of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and a string of sordid words.”
“These included ‘Prince’, ‘Andrew’, ‘Duke’, York’, ‘Royal’, ‘underage’, ‘massage’, ‘slave’, ‘sex’, ‘nipple’ and ‘dildo’, according to the devastating legal papers,” the paper reported.
The search was reportedly part of a part of a 2015 defamation case brought by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Maxwell back in 2015.
The case was eventually settled out of court.
Giuffre has long alleged she was a victim of Epstein’s sex trafficking operations and that sexual encounters with Prince Andrew were part of that.
Andrew’s career as a working royal was effectively ended over the allegation and evidence that he had a close relationship with Epstein, who reportedly committed suicide while in custody on sex trafficking charges.
According to the Mail on Sunday, a source said Andrew had been left “devastated” by the latest developments.
“He doesn’t have the emotional bandwidth to deal with this,’ the source said, according to the outlet.
‘”He has locked himself away in a room and has no idea how to respond. He’s devastated.”
The latest documents released contain a series of other serious allegations against the Prince, including that he committed many “acts of sexual abuse,” was provided daily massages and even participated in an “underage orgy,” according to the New York Post.
Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
In 2022, he settled a civil suit brought by Guiffre over her allegations that he sexually assaulted her. The amount was said to be in the region of $12 million.
“Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks,” his lawyers wrote in a statement.
Charles, meanwhile, appeared to be in “high spirits” this weekend as he attended a church service near his Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, according to the U.K. Daily Mail. He has so far declined to comment on the latest revelations concerning his younger brother.
