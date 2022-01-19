Prince Andrew's Ex Directly Ties Clinton to Epstein with Stunning Claim: 'They Were Like Brothers'

It appears that Bill Clinton’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein are much deeper than anyone had previously realized.

A report from the Daily Mail on Thursday indicated that Epstein had visited the Clinton White House over a dozen times, bringing with him over a half-dozen women as well. Another earlier report found that, according to Epstein’s flight logs, Clinton had flown on Epstein’s jet at least 26 times over a two-year period.

Now, an interview released on Tuesday indicates the two men were as close as “brothers.”

Epstein, now deceased, was a highly-influential financier charged with various crimes related to the trafficking and sexual abuse of underage girls.

The late financier had many ties to various prominent celebrities, journalists and politicians.

One of those ties was with Prince Andrew, who has since been stripped of his royal title as he faces a lawsuit related to allegations that he sexually assaulted one of Epstein’s victims when she was 17 years old.

According to Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend — Lady Victoria Hervey — it appears that one of those strongest ties was to a former President of the United States. Hervey dropped a number of revelations regarding Epstein, Clinton and Prince Andrew during an ITV documentary that premiered on Tuesday titled “Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Pedophile.”

“Clinton was definitely very close to Jeffrey,” Hervey said, according to the New York Post.

“They were like brothers.”

Hervey also revealed that Clinton was close with Ghislaine Maxwell as well.

Maxwell was recently convicted of various charges related to her complicity in the sex trafficking crimes reportedly committed by Epstein.

The 2020 book about Epstein’s death, “A Convenient Death: The Mysterious Demise of Jeffrey Epstein,” alleged that Clinton and Maxwell had even had an affair.

Thanks to the interview, we now also know why a very strange portrait of Clinton wearing a dress was found in Epstein’s mansion.

Painting of Bill Clinton in Lewinsky Dress Hanging in Epstein Home Was ‘Complete Surprise’ to Artist https://t.co/jJUDszILZp pic.twitter.com/TO8IOBGMF4 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 16, 2019

“I don’t know if you saw all the paintings that were in Jeffrey Epstein’s house, one of them being a portrait of Bill Clinton wearing the dress that Monica Lewinsky wore when they had the affair. So, yeah, he was super close to Jeffrey Epstein,” Hervey said.

In addition to the odd portrait, the Daily Mail’s report from Thursday revealed that hanging on the walls of Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion were pictures of his many visits to Clinton’s White House. These photographs also showed some of the different women Epstein had taken with him.

Needless to say, a preponderance of the evidence shows Epstein and Clinton were very familiar with one another.

