Prince Harry Could Be Deported, Barred from Applying for US Citizenship - Think Tank Calls for Answers

Prince Harry’s star is fading faster than President Joe Biden’s addled memory, and he has no one to blame but himself.

The latest controversy involves whether the British royal should be deported amid speculation that he lied on his visa application concerning his admitted history of illicit drug use.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, is urging the Biden administration to release Harry’s visa application so American taxpayers can determine whether he was properly vetted before emigrating to California in 2020 with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

This is a catch-22 for Harry. If the Duke of Sussex lied to immigration officials, he could be deported and barred from applying for U.S. citizenship.

On the other hand, if he admitted his past narcotic use and was still granted a visa, it appears he was given preferential treatment.

This further undermines public confidence in the Biden administration since it suggests the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services don’t apply equal justice under the law or properly screen people entering the country.

In a March 8 Freedom of Information Act request addressed to the DHS, CBP and USCIS, Mike Howell — the director of the Oversight Project at the Heritage Foundation — said this information “is in the public interest in light of the potential revocation of Prince Harry’s visa for illicit substance use and further questions regarding the Prince’s drug use and whether he was properly vetted before entering the United States.”

The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project @OversightPR @Heritage has submitted a FOIA request to Dept of Homeland Security (DHS), US Customs/Border Protection (CBP), US Citizenship Immigration Services (USCIS) for Prince Harry’s immigration applicationhttps://t.co/wxgQnAygzp pic.twitter.com/zM5GTviTr1 — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) March 20, 2023

Howell pointed out that Harry’s past use of illicit substances, including cocaine and ecstasy, is common knowledge.

“National media outlets have widely reported on Prince Harry’s drug use which, pursuant to the Immigration and Nationality Act, should make him inadmissible to the United States absent the requisite waiver available to non-immigrants,” he wrote.

“Specifically, multiple media outlets have consistently reported on Prince Harry’s abuse of multiple illicit substances, including marijuana, cocaine, ‘magic mushrooms,’ and other psychedelic drugs. From media reports, it appears this drug use was continuous and substantial, at the very least from the Prince’s teenage years into his ‘late 20s.'”

Howell underscored: “Media coverage has even included reports that Prince Harry became addicted to cocaine, heroin, ketamine, and MDMA. This conduct likely violated numerous laws in relevant jurisdictions.”

The Heritage Foundation’s 140-page FOIA letter included a lengthy dossier of media interviews over the years in which Harry admitted he had used illicit substances numerous times.

The father of two also reaffirmed his frequent drug use in his memoir “Spare,” which was released in January.







Just three weeks ago, Harry confessed in an online chat with addiction expert Gabor Maté that hallucinogens were a “fundamental” part of his life.

“Marijuana is different [to cocaine]. That actually did really help me,” Harry said while discussing his experiences with various psychedelic drugs. “I started doing it recreationally and then started to realize how good it was for me.”

He added: “I would say it is one of the fundamental parts of my life that changed me and helped me deal with the traumas and the pains of the past. They’re unlocking so much of what we’ve suppressed.”

Harry has made himself an international laughingstock through his crass monetization of his royal lineage and his circus-like marriage to a former C-list actress.

Whether he’s deported or not, here’s to hoping we hear less of him this year — and beyond.

