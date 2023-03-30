Prince Harry Given 2-Word Reason Why King Charles Couldn't See Him on UK Trip: Report

Prince Harry breezed into England this week to appear in court in a battle against the British press, but found out that his royal relations were unable to see him.

Harry arrived over the weekend, but according to a spokesperson, King Charles III said he was “too busy” to see his younger son, Harper’s Bazaar reported.

The king and Queen Consort Camilla departed for Germany on Wednesday. They were not in London or Windsor in the days preceding the trip, according to the magazine.

Charles had originally been scheduled to be in France beginning Sunday, but that part of his European trip was postponed late last week due to unrest in France, the BBC reported.

Prince William and his family were reportedly away for the upcoming Easter holiday and had no plan to see Harry.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Harry is staying at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been asked to vacate.

Harry’s chilly welcome in England comes a little more than a month before his father is set to be officially crowned. It is not yet known whether Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation.

In his case against Associated Newspapers, Harry is accusing the publisher of using illegal tactics to gather information.

The prince has cast aspersions upon the British press before, according to The Telegraph.

In his memoir, he disparaged the media as “a dreadful mob of dweebs and crones and cut-rate criminals and clinically diagnosable sadists.”

The Sussexes’ ongoing war against the media is part of what Vanity Fair writer Vanessa Grigoriadis called Meghan’s “strange relationship to objective reality,” according to the New York Post.

“She has this warped reality, and then she marshals evidence underneath it to support a thesis that may not be the case,” Grigoriadis said during a recent podcast.

“She was desperate for the press to be interested in her,” Grigoriadis said, claiming that Harry and Meghan now use their combative relationship with the British press as justification for media manipulation of their own.

