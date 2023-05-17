Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Involved in 'Near Catastrophic' Incident, But Twitter Users Aren't Buying It

 By Maire Clayton  May 17, 2023 at 9:16am
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were in a “near catastrophic” car accident in New York on Tuesday night, according to reports.

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was also said to be with the couple.

“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” the couple’s representative told the New York Post’s Page Six.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” the representative said.

The incident occurred after Meghan was acknowledged during the Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Ballroom in the city. The couple left the event at roughly 10 p.m. and were allegedly followed by roughly 12 paparazzi.

They reportedly decided to leave their SUV and get into a New York yellow cab to evade the cameras.

However, not everyone was buying the story provided by the British royals.


Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly wrote, “I lived in Manhattan for 17 yrs & it is not possible to have a 2hr ‘car chase’ there.

Do you believe Harry and Meghan?

“Too many street lights/stop signs, too much foot/car traffic & hundreds of places you could safely pull over to protect yourself.”

One user criticized the method by which the information was relayed to the public.

“How would Harry & Meghan be involved in a 2 hour car chase with near catastrophic consequences, and the first anyone hears about it is via their publicist?” the person asked.

Another added, “The important word here is ‘near.'”

“It sounds like nothing has actually occurred. Maybe the Sussex’s are making a mountain out of a molehill again.”

The incident was recorded by Harry, and the couple’s security was said to be gathering documentation of the event, a source told Page Six.

Conversation