Catherine, Princess of Wales; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; and Peter Phillips arrive in the Palace of Westminster after the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Wednesday. (Phil Noble - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Break the Rules with PDA? Royal Expert Weighs In

 By Matthew Holloway  September 15, 2022 at 2:21pm
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, created social media trends and headlines with a public display of affection on Wednesday during a short service to honor Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week.

Reactions were mixed after the pair were observed holding hands as they walked in procession with the royal family to Westminster Hall in London.

The other royal couples — including Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales — walked with their hands at their sides.

Royal expert Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News the action was likely a “loving show of support” from Meghan to her husband, but it was surprising since it happened while they were “on the job.”

“While there are no formal ‘rules’ against PDA, we don’t often see it from the royals because usually when we see them they are on the job,” Spence said.

“They are presenting their most professional appearance. When we see William and Catherine out, they are husband and wife colleagues,” she added.

Spence noted that public displays of affection are seen from members of the royal family but are far less common at formal functions.

Do you think Harry and Meghan behaved inappropriately?

“It does happen, but usually always setting appropriate or a less formal event (like if they are playing a sport),” she told Fox News. “That’s why it’s so striking that Harry and Meghan have always been so overtly affectionate with each other.

“It’s not that it’s unusual for a husband and wife, it’s that we’re just not used to seeing it from the royals while they are on the job.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were met with a wide range of online reactions.

Others on social media pointed out that Zara Tindall, daughter of Anne, Princess Royal, and her husband, Mike Tindall, held hands as they arrived at Westminster Hall. But an important distinction in British custom is that they do not hold royal titles.

Spence, however, still argued that the display of affection between Harry and Meghan was understandable.

“I’ll give them a pass for today when they were walking out of Westminster Hall because that procession had to be very traumatizing for Harry, and they are all grieving,” she told Fox News.

Matthew Holloway
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.
