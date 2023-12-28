Prince Harry and Meghan Receive Major Snub from Royal Family for Christmas

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have once again been snubbed by the royal family.

The couple, who gave up their royal duties in 2020 to start a new life in Los Angeles, were not mentioned at all in a behind-the-scenes BBC documentary entitled “The Coronation Year,” which followed the royal household in the run-up to King Charles III’s coronation in May this year.

👑 Discover what went on behind-the-scenes of Their Majesties’ Coronation Day, and the year building up to it, in a new documentary ‘Charles III: The Coronation Year’. 📺 Tune in at 6.50pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. pic.twitter.com/Tai1xsGcBT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 26, 2023

King Charles also did not mention the couple during his Christmas address to the nation, instead opting to use the Nativity as a call for people to help protect the environment.

“During my lifetime I have been so pleased to see a growing awareness of how we must protect the Earth and our natural world as the one home which we all share,” the king said during his speech, according to The Washington Post.

“I find great inspiration now from the way so many people recognize this — as does the Christmas story, which tells us that angels brought the message of hope first to shepherds.”

“These were people who lived simply amongst others of God’s creatures. Those close to nature were privileged that night.”

Should the royal family continue to leave Harry and Meghan out of events? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 90% (1190 Votes) No: 10% (133 Votes)

Speaking to TalkTV, former Royal Editor of The Sun Charlie Rae described it as a “Sussex-free Christmas.”

“It was quite pleasant not to hear anything at all from Harry and Meghan,” Rae said.

“They had no pronouncements. They had nothing to say, which was great.”

“They are a very close family despite all the problems they have had with the Sussexes and Prince Andrew,” he added.

Since giving up their royal duties in 2020, the couple have thrown themselves into a variety of projects including a Spotify podcast, a Netflix show and an autobiography.

These activities have repeatedly involved the couple making a series of revelations and attacking the royal family over how they were treated before, during and after their time as working royals.

Among their complaints have included claims that Meghan’s mental health struggles were ignored, the lack of financial provision to move to Los Angeles, the family’s relationship with the British media and alleged comments made by family members about the race of their child.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.