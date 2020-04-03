Prince Harry, Meghan Receive Royal Bailout After Trump Refuses To Pay for Their Security: Report

The reported move by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, to the United States brought a major question into play: Who is going to cover their multimillion security costs?

President Donald Trump made it clear that the expenses would not fall on American taxpayers.

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

TRENDING: Pelosi Wants To Talk Blame for COVID Spread? Here's Video of Her Telling People To Crowd into Streets

After the president declared that the United States wouldn’t bear the security costs — estimated to be as high as $5 million per year — for the couple, the Daily Mail reported that Harry’s father, Prince Charles, agreed to give the couple an annual stipend.

A royal source told the outlet that Charles would make a “private contribution” to his son and daughter-in-law each year.

“It will not be revealed how much and what that is used for, but it is believed to be around [$2.5 million],” the source said. “It would not be a surprise if it went into meeting the bill for security.”

“However, the Prince of Wales does not have an infinite amount of money,” the royal source said, indicating that Charles’ annual income is about $26 million.

Should the U.S. pay any of the cost of the couple's security? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (8 Votes) 100% (1888 Votes)

People magazine, citing unidentified sources, reported March 26 that Harry and Meghan had moved from Vancouver Island in Canada to Los Angeles, where Meghan’s mother lives.

After the president’s comment on Twitter, a representative of the couple said they had “no plans” to ask the United States to pay for their security costs.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources,” the representative told Fox News. “Privately funded security arrangements have been made.”

In January, the couple chose to vacate their senior royal positions at Buckingham Palace, and forgo their royal allowance, in order to become “financially independent,” according to their official statement.

Their royal duties ended March 31.

RELATED: Prince Charles Breaks Silence While Battling Coronavirus, Encourages People To Live with Hope and Faith

Meghan and their 10-month-old son, Archie, moved to Vancouver Island while Harry stayed in England to wrap up any loose ends.

Although Canada is an independent country, it remains under the British constitutional monarchy, making the couple’s move easier.

A spokeswoman for Canada’s public safety minister said Harry and Meghan were considered to be “internationally protected persons,” which requires that security be provided for them and their son under an international treaty, according to The Associated Press.

However, Canadian officials said that once the couple stopped working in their royal roles, their security costs no longer would be covered.

A source told People that Harry and Meghan plan to stay in LA, where they’re living in a “secluded compound.”

“Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family,” the source said. “They will be spending time in California. …

“He’s not looking back.”

The report said the couple have hunkered down amid the coronavirus.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.