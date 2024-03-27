Prince Harry and Meghan Want to Return as Working Royals on 'Their Own Terms'; They're About to Be Disappointed

England’s Prince Harry and former C-list actress Meghan Markle — otherwise known as the carpetbagging Duchess of Sussex — are reportedly hoping to become temporary working royals again, but this pipedream is unlikely to happen, according a royal expert.

“Both Meghan and Harry still hope that at some point they might be asked back to become working royals on their own terms — it’s a rapidly shrinking possibility,” author Tom Quinn told the U.K. Mirror.

“But the couple have talked about this at length, and the fact that senior Royal numbers are seriously down at the moment has rekindled their hopes.”

According to Quinn, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were hoping to fill in temporarily as Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and King Charles III are sidelined with their respective cancer battles.

However, Quinn said there’s little goodwill between the royal family and Prince Harry after he and his wife quit their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

During the past four years, Meghan tried to monetize her husband’s royal ties and repeatedly trashed the royal family as racists.

“As I understand it from Palace contacts, they are kidding themselves if they think they will be invited back in any way,” Quinn told the Mirror. ‌”Harry knows he will never be allowed to be a permanent part-time working royal staying six months in the States and then six months in the U.K.

“The family no longer trust him and, besides, Meghan is absolutely against it. There is far too much bad blood now for it to be even a remote possibility,” he added.

Meghan has been widely criticized as a social-climbing opportunist who’s trying to destroy the royal family. Regardless of your opinion about the British monarchy, there’s no denying its place in world history.

The former actress, whom most people never heard of before she landed the prince, has a history of alienating her family members, so it’s no surprise that Harry was separated from his family just two years into their marriage.

Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, slammed his daughter as a money-grubbing fame monger in the 2020 British documentary “Thomas Markle: My Story.”

Markle — who raised Meghan from ages 11 to 18 — said he’s disappointed because his daughter wanted to be rich and famous all her life, but when she finally trapped her prince, she destroyed his family.

“Both of them are turning into lost souls at this point,” he said in 2020. “They are turning [the royal family] into a Walmart with a crown on.”

Meghan Markle’s dad accuses her and Prince Harry of destroying the royal family. Thomas Markle said they’d cheapened it and made it shabby by turning it into a ‘Walmart with a crown on it’.#HarryAndMeghan #ThomasMarkle #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/nl9ISPqePk — On Demand News (@ODN) January 19, 2020

Markle added, “Every young girl wants to become a princess, and she got that. And now she’s tossing that away for … money.”

Harry’s story illustrates the importance of not marrying the wrong person. It can ruin your life.

In an unstable world where people are struggling with soaring grocery bills, escalating crime and rising geopolitical tensions, it’s no surprise that sympathy for self-absorbed celebrities, such as Meghan and Harry, is dwindling.

