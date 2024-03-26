As the media spotlight falls on rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, it has illuminated the mention of Britain’s Prince Harry in a lawsuit against Combs that includes multiple sexual assault allegations against the entertainer.

On Monday, Department of Homeland Security agents raided Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles.

The federal investigation is connected to allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking that have been part of a flurry of lawsuits filed in recent months against Combs, according to CNN.

The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York is in overall charge of the investigation into Combs, CNN reported, citing an official it did not name.

Monday’s raids were carried out by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations’ Transnational Organized Crime Division, which investigates human trafficking allegations, CNN reported.

Harry has not been accused of any misconduct linked to Combs, who as yet has not been charged with any crime.

However, he was mentioned in a $30 million lawsuit against Combs filed by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.

Jones alleges Combs is linked to sexual misconduct, grooming, and sex trafficking through parties that he held, according to the New York Post.

The lawsuit states that Combs attracted people to parties because they would have access to famous people, such as the prince.

“Mr. Combs was known for throwing the ‘best’ parties. Affiliation with, and/or sponsorship of Mr. Combs’ sex-trafficking parties garnered legitimacy and access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians and international dignitaries like British royal Prince Harry,” the lawsuit states, according to the U.K. Telegraph.

That is the only mention of the prince in the lawsuit.

There is no suggestion in the lawsuit that Harry participated in anything criminal.

Prince Harry named in bombshell $30 million sex trafficking lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs https://t.co/nG4hNplo2Y pic.twitter.com/Kl5nsNQtVN — New York Post (@nypost) March 26, 2024

The only documented interaction between Harry and Combs came in 2007, after the Concert for Diana, a benefit at London’s Wembley Stadium on what would have been the 46th birthday of Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Harry posed with Combs and the rap star Kanye West at the time.

