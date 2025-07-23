Prince Harry and Prince William's 20-Year-Old Cousin Found Dead with Weapon Nearby

Rosie Roche, the cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, was found dead at her family home in Wiltshire, England.

Her mother and sister discovered her body and a firearm nearby on July 14 at their house in the village of Norton, according to the U.K.’s The Times.

Roche was 20 years old, and just before her death, her mother and sister had seen her packing her bags with friends.

She was a first-year student studying English literature at Durham University in Durham, England.

Reports are not specifically saying that Roche died from a self-inflicted gunshot, but a coroner involved with the case told The Independent that she died from a “traumatic head injury.”

Police “have deemed the death as non-suspicious and there was no third-party involvement,” coroner Grant Davies said, according to The Times.

Prince William’s 20yo cousin found dead ‘with a firearm nearby’ — Daily Mail publishes first photo of Rosie Roche Granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle, Edmund, who killed himself with gunshot in 1984 Last Feb, husband of William’s cousin was found dead with gun near his body pic.twitter.com/oSHhRFCJNw — RT (@RT_com) July 22, 2025

Roche was linked to the royal family through her grandfather, Edmund Roche, 5th Baron Fermoy. He was also the uncle of Princess Diana, according to People.

In 1984, he shot and killed himself when he was 45 years old, according to The New York Times. He reportedly suffered from depression, police said.

“University College staff and students are extremely saddened by the tragic death of Rosie Roche,” professor Wendy Powers, the principal of University College at Durham University, said of the incident, according to The Times.

“Rosie was a first-year student studying for an English Literature degree. Rosie had settled into the university and college beautifully and had lots of friends. She was loved for her creativity, energy, her love of books, poetry and travel among many other talents. She will be sorely missed,” the academic continued.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Rosie’s family and friends, and we are offering support to those affected at this extremely difficult time,” Powers remarked.

The royal family has not yet publicly commented on the tragedy, according to People.

The Independent also noted that Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the incident.

Roche’s former school, St. Mary’s Calne in Wiltshire, issued a statement about the tragedy.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of our former pupil, Rosie Roche, who left St Mary’s Calne at the end of the UVI (Year 13) in 2023. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rosie’s family and all who loved her during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement read.

“Rosie was a cherished member of our community, and she will be remembered with great affection by all who had the privilege of knowing her,” the statement added.

“When we return for the new term, we will hold a time of reflection in her memory to honour her life and the wonderful impact she had on those around her. Support is being offered to all those affected at this extremely difficult time.”

