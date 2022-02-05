(Former) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have definitely made a splash as they crossed the pond and began a new, royalty-free life in California.

The two appear to be doing quite well in their lavish abode and have made several appearances to be seen doing good deeds in their new home state.

But they certainly ruffled feathers when they made their break, and perhaps they broke more than they intended, as one source close to the family has claimed that Harry has decided to keep a low profile for the time being.







Royal biographer and expert Katie Nicholl told Closer that based on Harry’s past patterns of behavior, it looks like he might have embraced a cool-down period.

“Whether Harry has regrets or not, I don’t know, but what I do know is that he has a history of lashing out at the establishment before,” Nicholl said. “He’s talked about his ‘accident of birth’ and the ‘burden of the crown.’

“He’s been critical in the past, but then goes quiet. I think since last year he’s paused and reflected.

“And he’s realised how much last year took a toll on his grandmother, and doesn’t want to cause any more upset, so is laying low for now.”

Do you expect Harry and Megan to mend their bridges with the royal family? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 34% (692 Votes) No: 66% (1334 Votes)

This all comes on the tail of the possibility that Harry and Meghan might soon be traveling back to the UK to celebrate the queen’s milestone year, the Platinum Jubilee marking the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on Feb. 6, 1952.

“It’s already been a crisis year for the royal family, with all that’s going on with Prince Andrew,” Nicholl said. “And it couldn’t be worse timing. I know the Queen was really keen to put on a united front and to celebrate the royal family this year, for the Jubilee. But it’s proving very hard to do that with all that’s gone on.







“Having the Sussexes back in the fold, in whatever capacity, even just for the attendance, would be really positive for the royals. Not only for the image, but for the family itself. While I hear that tensions are still very high between Harry and Meghan and the royals, I think there are discussions about how to soften things this year.”

Nicholl also emphasized how much Harry and Meghan’s candid commentary on royal life hurt their relationship with William and Kate.







“Harry and Meghan’s comments deeply, deeply hurt William, and William can be stubborn and emotional,” Nicholl said. “While Kate was hurt too, she has always been a real peacemaker. She values family and has been really close with Harry over the years.

“There will no doubt be awkward conversations and briefings and discussions on how to handle Harry and Meghan’s return. Who knows whether they’ll play a part in the Jubilee? But I believe Kate will be a real key player in making peace with Harry and Meghan, even if it’s for show and just for the Jubilee.

“Tensions are high but Kate will do what she can to heal the rift. I know this year Kate and William — and Harry and Meghan too — will want to make things as easy as possible for the Queen.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.