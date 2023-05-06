Share
Prince Harry Spotted 3 Rows Back at Coronation - There's an Important Detail People Noticed

 By Jack Davis  May 6, 2023 at 10:02am
Prince Harry came alone to his father’s coronation and left alone — and fast.

The prince, the younger son of King Charles III, attended the coronation on a solo trip that left his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, back in California with their family.

During the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, Harry was seated in the third row, according to the BBC.


Joining him were his cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and their husbands. Farther down the row sat their father Prince Andrew, the king’s younger brother.

For the event, Harry wore a morning suit and displayed his military medals.

People reported that Harry did not appear to have any conversation with his brother William, the Prince of Wales. Relations between the two were strained by the publication of Harry’s memoir “Spare,” and have reportedly only worsened.

The coronation was the first time Harry had appeared at a public event with other members of the royal family since the funeral services for Queen Elizabeth II last year.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry was picked up from Westminster Abbey in a car after the ceremony. The car was later spotted at London’s Heathrow Airport.

The Mail reported that Harry preferred a fast getaway to a post-coronation lunch at Buckingham Palace, to which he was reportedly invited.

Saturday was the fourth birthday of Harry’s son Archie, which had led to expectations that he would try to return to the U.S. for the occasion.

Harry was not invited to join Charles and Queen Camilla for their ceremonial appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Writing about Harry and the coronation for Vanity Fair, Erin Vanderhoof mused, “Saturday’s coronation, the first in 70 years, will enter the history books, where the story of Harry, the prodigal prince who started a new life in Los Angeles, will become one important footnote.”

“Someday — maybe soon, maybe years from now — we may learn more about the conversations that led Harry to agree to make an appearance in the Abbey, but until then, the day looks like an unsteady detente in a still-warring royal family.”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation