Prince Harry came alone to his father’s coronation and left alone — and fast.

The prince, the younger son of King Charles III, attended the coronation on a solo trip that left his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, back in California with their family.

During the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, Harry was seated in the third row, according to the BBC.

“I think Harry feels more and more alone. He looked like he needed a hug when he arrived … He’s alone, really, with no family to speak to essentially, because he’s cut off.” CBS News royal contributor Tina Brown on Prince Harry during his father King Charles III coronation. pic.twitter.com/QMtUEdnyvt — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 6, 2023



Joining him were his cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and their husbands. Farther down the row sat their father Prince Andrew, the king’s younger brother.

For the event, Harry wore a morning suit and displayed his military medals.

People reported that Harry did not appear to have any conversation with his brother William, the Prince of Wales. Relations between the two were strained by the publication of Harry’s memoir “Spare,” and have reportedly only worsened.

The coronation was the first time Harry had appeared at a public event with other members of the royal family since the funeral services for Queen Elizabeth II last year.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry was picked up from Westminster Abbey in a car after the ceremony. The car was later spotted at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Prince Harry’s car is spotted at Heathrow Airport after Coronation https://t.co/pztTHKE1r3 via @MailOnline — Heather Venter (@heather_venter) May 6, 2023

The Mail reported that Harry preferred a fast getaway to a post-coronation lunch at Buckingham Palace, to which he was reportedly invited.

Saturday was the fourth birthday of Harry’s son Archie, which had led to expectations that he would try to return to the U.S. for the occasion.

Harry was not invited to join Charles and Queen Camilla for their ceremonial appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Chants of “God save the king!” erupted from the crowd along with applause as King Charles III, Queen Camilla and members of the royal family appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. https://t.co/62F1PqAdxx pic.twitter.com/L97ziWm1mW — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 6, 2023

Writing about Harry and the coronation for Vanity Fair, Erin Vanderhoof mused, “Saturday’s coronation, the first in 70 years, will enter the history books, where the story of Harry, the prodigal prince who started a new life in Los Angeles, will become one important footnote.”

“Someday — maybe soon, maybe years from now — we may learn more about the conversations that led Harry to agree to make an appearance in the Abbey, but until then, the day looks like an unsteady detente in a still-warring royal family.”

