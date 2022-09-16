Prince Harry Wins Royal Battle After Uncle Andrew Is Told He Can Wear Military Uniform for Queen's Vigil

After being seen this week in civilian clothes, Prince Harry will appear in a military uniform on Saturday during an evening vigil for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at 96.

The issue of who wore what drew attention Wednesday when Prince Andrew, the younger son of the queen, and Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, wore black suits while other members of the royal family wore uniforms.

The explanation from palace officials was that because neither was classified as a working royal, neither was afforded the privilege of wearing a uniform.

Harry withdrew from royal family activities in 2020, and he and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to California.

Andrew was stripped of royal duties by his mother because of his involvement in a since-settled lawsuit in which he was accused of having sex with an underage girl who was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew was given permission to wear his uniform at a Friday night vigil for the queen that will be attended by her four children. The decision was attacked by many, including commentator Piers Morgan, because Harry had served in combat with two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

If disgraced Prince Andrew is allowed to wear a uniform to honour the Queen, then so should Prince Harry be able to.

On Friday, Harry was given the approval to wear his uniform Saturday, according to the U.K.’s Mirror.

A royal source told the outlet, “Common sense has prevailed. It was a ludicrous situation given the Duke of Sussex has served his country and is a highly respected member of the armed forces with everything he has done for veterans.” The source referred to the title carried by Harry.

“It is important that the Queen’s grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable as they grieve their beloved grandmother together,” the source said.

“This is purely as a mark of respect for the Duke’s late grandmother, who wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. Her Majesty always stood for harmony and unity and this is a just decision,” a royal source told the Mirror.

The New York Post’s Page Six said it was told by an unnamed source that Harry did not ask for the change.

“He was simply prepared to wear whatever his grandmother made plans for. He’s focused on honoring her and that’s it. If they’d like him in uniform, I have no reason to think that he won’t oblige,” the source was quoted as saying.

Earlier in the week, multiple outlets published a statement from a representative for the prince. “[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother,” the statement said. “His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.” Omid Scobie, who wrote a biography of Harry and Meghan, said royal officials “caved to public sentiment,” according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail. Saturday’s scripted vigil calls for Prince William, Princess Diana’s elder son, to stand at the head of the coffin with Harry at the foot. The queen’s other grandchildren also will attend, according to CBS News. Elizabeth’s funeral will be held on Monday. It was unclear whether Harry or Andrew will be allowed to wear a uniform then.

