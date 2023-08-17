What goes up must come down, and celebrity is no exception. That is especially true when you are a royal who traded your esteemed family for a conniving social climber.

In the latest setback for Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex has seemingly been stripped of what Dean Karayanis of The New York Sun called his “most marketable quality.”

The distinguished title of “His Royal Highness” has been removed from Harry’s page on the royal family’s website.

Karayanis went on to explain just how significant this removal is: “The so-called ‘HRH’ title is used only for the most senior members of the British royal family, or those directly descended from the monarch and their spouses.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex still refer to themselves as “Their Royal Highnesses” on their own website, but that is just deception. They wanted out — so they are out.

Harry and Meghan are simply “two shooting stars falling back to earth,” Karayanis said. They should have stayed on the ground to begin with, in my opinion.

The fact is, the two had everyone in their corner from the get-go. We rooted for them on both sides of the pond.

For Americans, Meghan was “our royal.” We fell in love with her the minute we saw her. We also wanted Harry to have his happy ending, having watched him grow up in the tragic shadow of his mother, the late Princess Diana.

None of what we thought, however, turned out to be real. Together, Meghan and Harry would go on to stomp on the crown.

After quitting their royal duties in 2020 and leaving Great Britain, the couple smeared the very thing that had made them famous — namely, the royal family.

The two then began to experience the harsh reality they had invited upon themselves. With no one buying their sob story, nor the gossip they so actively peddled, Harry and Meghan found themselves in a monetary pickle.

So Meghan turned to podcasting, signing a $20 million deal with Spotify and producing twelve episodes of her “Archetypes” podcast. But in June, Spotify ended the agreement, with one executive blasting the Sussexes as “grifters.”

Couple that with talk that their $100 million Netflix deal may follow, and the two are in the throes of a financial crisis. “Terrified” is how royal biographer Tom Bower would describe them, according to the Sun.

Amid legal fights with the British tabloids, declining popularity, and snubs from the White House and the family they rejected, the sun has certainly set on the golden age of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Is it any wonder that Harry is taking a bit of time away from Meghan, according to the Daily Record, with hints of trouble between them resulting in a possible split?

The only way for Harry to correct any of this is to apologize to the royal family for his misguided judgment and bad behavior. He and his pretentious wife must then cope with the consequences.

In the meantime, get rid of the attitude, downsize and learn to actually work for a living. Show some true character and maybe the royal family will take you back.

At a minimum, Netflix might make a sitcom out of your comeback tale. Meghan would certainly stick around then.

