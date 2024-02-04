A new book suggests one member of Britain’s royal family had some doubts about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, from the start.

According to a portion of the book “My Mother and I” by Ingrid Seward published in the Daily Mail, Meghan’s arrival was first greeted with enthusiasm.

“One of the few wary of succumbing to her charm offensive, however, was Prince Philip. While the Queen continued to champion Harry’s new love, he warned his wife to be cautious. It was uncanny, he told her, how much Meghan reminded him of the Duchess of Windsor,” the excerpt said.

“As for Prince Philip, he never appeared to change his mind about Meghan. From the moment he detected her apparent similarity to Wallis, he referred to her as DoW (short for Duchess of Windsor),” the excerpt said.

A previous book Seward wrote — “Prince Philip Revealed” — noted how Philip linked the two American women, according to Marie Claire.

“For Philip, whose entire existence has been based on a devotion to duty, it appeared that his grandson had abdicated his for the sake of his marriage to an American divorcee in much the same way as Edward VIII gave up his crown to marry Wallis Simpson in 1936,” the book said.

As noted by the Telegraph, Wallis Simpson was an American divorcee with whom King Edward VIII had become besotted. The king would not be able to marry her and retain the throne, and so in 1936, he abdicated to marry her.

This led to them, as the Telegraph reported, “all-but exiled from the Royal family and living overseas” where they briefly embraced Nazism and Adolf Hitler in the years before World War II.

The excerpt published in the Mail said the marriage “caused a permanent rift in the royal family: the new King George VI refused to receive her and denied her the appellation of Her Royal Highness. For her part, the American duchess openly mocked the Queen (later Queen Mother) as ‘the fat Scotch cook.’”

“The Queen Mother later blamed the couple for her husband’s early death — caused, she felt, by the stress of taking on the role of King, for which he had been both unprepared and temperamentally unsuited. She never forgave the Duchess, whom she cast as a wicked enchantress,” she said. King George VI was the father of Queen Elizabeth II.

The excerpt said the queen “was perfectly aware what Philip meant when he drew parallels between Meghan and Wallis. Indeed, much later, she would remark in her clipped way that perhaps Harry had been ‘too in love’ with the American actress.”

The book said that the queen voiced one criticism of Meghan to Lady Elizabeth Anson, a cousin of the queen, that Meghan’s wedding gown was too white.

“In the monarch’s view, it was not appropriate for a divorcee getting remarried in church to look quite so flamboyantly virginal,” the excerpt said.

The excerpt plumbed the queen’s view of Meghan, concluding: “Whether she ever came to view Meghan as a 21st century Wallis Simpson will probably never be known. It may have crossed her mind, however, that Philip wasn’t that far off the mark.”

