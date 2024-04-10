Prince William Breaks Silence on Social Media, Posts for First Time Since Princess Kate's Cancer Diagnosis

William, Prince of Wales, has made his first social media comment since the announcement last month that his wife has cancer.

William responded to the announcement that women’s soccer star Rachel Daly, 32, was retiring from international competition. Daly played for England’s national team, known as the Lionesses.

“Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses, @racheldaly3. Plenty more goals for Villa now!” he posted on X. The last part of the post referenced the fact that Daly will continue to play for the Aston Villa club, according to People.

The post was signed with a W.

Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses, @RachelDaly3. Plenty more goals for Villa now! W https://t.co/JXmadhxW7L — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 10, 2024

The prince is a soccer fan who supports the team for which Daly played. He is also president of the Football Association, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“I would love nothing more than to play for England forever, but the time has come for me to hang my boots up on the international stage,” Daly said in memes posted on her X account.

Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rawl2Ohrkl — Rachel Daly (@RachelDaly3) April 10, 2024

“While today is an extremely difficult day for me, it is also one filled with reflection and immense gratitude. Playing for and representing England has been a privilege. … It has been the greatest honour to represent my family, my teammates and the entire country. I have a lot of incredible memories during my time with England that have been pivotal moments,” she wrote.

William, who has not made any public appearance since the princess’s March 22 announcement, is expected to return to his public duties after the Easter holidays, according to the Daily Mail.

Kate’s revelation of her cancer diagnosis came as King Charles is also battling cancer, which has complicated life in the royal family, according to the Mirror.

“News of Charles’s cancer has put William and Catherine in frightening proximity to ascending the throne … The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety,” former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown wrote.

“Some believe, however, that if Charles and Kate were to be permanently side-lined, forced into greatly reduced roles for the longer term by ongoing health challenges, a Prince William regency would look desperately short-handed. Officials are as busy as ever. There is no question of decisions being taken by anyone other than the king,” said Tom Sykes, royal correspondent with Daily Beast.

A report in the Mirror, citing author Tom Quinn, said that Prince Harry longs for the friendship he once had with Kate.

“[Harry] really misses that warm, uncomplicated relationship, and he is torn between loyalty to his wife and regret about the loss of the woman he was so close to,” Quinn said.

“Losing Kate was Harry’s second great loss after losing his mother,” he said.

Quinn said Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, “doesn’t feel guilty about Kate, because she feels that Kate should’ve been the one person in the Royal family to back her against every difficulty. Apart from anything else, Meghan knew Kate was an outsider, so she just couldn’t understand why Kate always towed the Royal line rather than supporting her, Meghan, the other outsider.”

“Kate’s cancer diagnosis has been a real shock for Meghan, but she can see no way to patch up the relationship simply because it has become so poisonous. She also doesn’t want people saying that she is trying to make things up with Kate just because Kate is ill. Meghan still feels Kate was in the wrong and should apologize before they try to build bridges,” he said.

