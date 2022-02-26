Prince William, Kate Make Rare Political Declaration Amid Russian Siege of Ukraine

In what British media dubbed “a rare political comment,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Saturday said they are among those around the world standing with battered Ukraine.

“In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future,” they tweeted. The tweet was signed “W&C” to signify that it was a personal comment from Prince William and his wife, Catherine.

In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future 🇺🇦 W & C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 26, 2022

You folks are the best. — NotHim (@SimonToogood1) February 26, 2022

A similar tweet from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle produced a backlash at the senders, who the Daily Mail noted live in a lavish California mansion.

Putin shaking in his boots. And who are they talking for exactly? #harryandmeghan your delusions are real. https://t.co/crpYnkgIgI via @MailOnline — Thoughts (@thoughts_nic) February 26, 2022

Phew, thats that sorted then. Putin will immediately recall the millitary and send them back to their garrisons. Thanks for that Harry and Meg, you saved us all. We owe you one! pic.twitter.com/SdmrcguehZ — SAG (@SAG95402459) February 25, 2022

They can’t even stand in Buckingham Palace anymore! Why would anyone care! — sean thade (@seanthade246) February 24, 2022

In embattled Ukraine on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video that his overmatched army had “withstood and successfully repelled enemy attacks.”

Zelensky called for anyone who can fight to join the battle, according to The New York Times.

“Every Ukrainian needs to remember one thing — if you can stop and destroy the occupiers — do it!” he said. “Anyone who can return to Ukraine, come back to defend Ukraine.”

“Everyone can defend Ukraine from abroad, do it ceaselessly, persistently and together. All friends of Ukraine who want to join the defense — come. We will give you a weapon,” he said.

On Friday, Zelensky indicated he was not leaving his countrymen behind.

“Our army is here, our civil society is here, we are all here,” he said, according to The New York Times.

“We are defending our independence, our state, and we will continue to do so.”

“The president will stay until the very end,” said David Arakhamia, a leader of Zelensky’s Servant of the People Party in the parliament.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.