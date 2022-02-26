Share
News

Prince William, Kate Make Rare Political Declaration Amid Russian Siege of Ukraine

 By Jack Davis  February 26, 2022 at 1:13pm
Share

In what British media dubbed “a rare political comment,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Saturday said they are among those around the world standing with battered Ukraine.

“In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future,” they tweeted. The tweet was signed “W&C” to signify that it was a personal comment from Prince William and his wife, Catherine.

Trending:
Russian Cargo Ship Seized by French Authorities as Ukraine Invasion Heats Up

A similar tweet from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle produced a backlash at the senders, who the Daily Mail noted live in a lavish California mansion.

In embattled Ukraine on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video that his overmatched army had “withstood and successfully repelled enemy attacks.”

Zelensky called for anyone who can fight to join the battle, according to The New York Times.

Related:
Harry and Meghan Send Shock Waves Through Royal Family with Major Accusations

“Every Ukrainian needs to remember one thing — if you can stop and destroy the occupiers — do it!” he said. “Anyone who can return to Ukraine, come back to defend Ukraine.”

 “Everyone can defend Ukraine from abroad, do it ceaselessly, persistently and together. All friends of Ukraine who want to join the defense — come. We will give you a weapon,” he said.

On Friday, Zelensky indicated he was not leaving his countrymen behind.

“Our army is here, our civil society is here, we are all here,” he said, according to The New York Times.

“We are defending our independence, our state, and we will continue to do so.”

“The president will stay until the very end,” said David Arakhamia, a leader of Zelensky’s Servant of the People Party in the parliament.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Prince William, Kate Make Rare Political Declaration Amid Russian Siege of Ukraine
Poland Delivers Devastating Blow to Russia: 'No More Words, Time to Act!'
Russian Cargo Ship Seized by French Authorities as Ukraine Invasion Heats Up
Democrats Announce They Now Have the Votes to Pass Reparations Bill
Joy Behar Under Fire After Saying She's 'Scared' of What Ukraine Invasion Means for Her Vacation
See more...

Conversation